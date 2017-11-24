Christmas is Coming!: See below... Local Xmas Markets and Events Galore!!

Homemade Fayre: This Saturday 25th November, 10am - 3pm, in the Memorial Hall, the annual Home Made Fayre is back, and bigger and better than ever! Over 25 stalls with a wide range of sumptuous goods including Ceramics, Textiles, Glassware, Wood, Art, Lighting, Comestibles, Preserves...so many different things, all Home Made by local talent, and of outstanding quality. This is the perfect opportunity to come and browse, have a relaxed look around, take tea or coffee with friends and then buy that special one-off original gift for someone special. This Fayre has gained a wide, and highly acclaimed reputation, and there are new stands presenting their goods and wares for the first time in Ninfield this year; so more unique things to tickle your fancy! Come and support the Hall, the Committee and all the fantastic Stall holders at Saturday’s Home Made Fayre!

Ninfield Flower Group:- Friday 1st December - Memorial Hall, 7.30pm Gill McGregor and her demonstration entitled “Christmas Cheer”. Tickets are £10, to include refreshments, in advance from Mrs Helen Cunliffe 01424 844916. Call Jennifer Collett on 892878 for more info on all events.

Athelas Christmas Markets: Saturday/Sunday 2nd & 3rd December- the second of the two weekend markets especially dedicated to Christmas gifts, decorations, festive food and drinks. With Trees and Wreaths, and all things Christmas on sale, and complimentary mince pies and mulled wine, this weekend market backs up the daily opening hours for the lovely Athelas Plants centre, and everyone is invited to support this local venue on Hooe Road, Ninfield- next to Hope Farm Shop and Tea Rooms. Call 01424 893593 for more information.

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 7th December- The last Parish Council meeting of 2017 in the Methodist Hall at 7.15pm. There will be the usual updates from the District and County Councillors, as well as progress reports on the new classrooms and play area being constructed within the School and extending into the recreation ground. Also, any further news on the Wealden Local Plan, and the proposed house numbers for our area. AND...the continual plea for new Parish Councillors to come on board and get involved with the Village, and it’s ideas and plans for 2018. There are lots of things to get your teeth into, and it’s very rewarding work...so, come and see for yourself on Thursday 7th, you’ll get all details, debates and decisions first hand.. and have some fun too!! Honest! Call Clerk to the Council, Jackie Scarff on 07725 843 505. email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com.

The Village Christmas Party: Friday 8th December in the Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm- carriages at midnight. Tickets £3 Adults (in advance, £5 on the door) and Children £1 from Lower Street Stores...This is THE best pre-Christmas Party EVER and EVERYONE is invited to come and have lots of Festive Fun!!! Ok, Am I over-selling it?!! Well, the thing is, so many people are saying.. ‘Hey, what a great idea..I’ll see if we’re free...’ and it’s so difficult to know how many people are actually going to make it...Yes, there’s always a lot happening before, and after, Christmas, but this used to be a Village tradition, years ago, and it would be great to see it’s revival for 2017. So, there will be a Bar, Lots of Lovely Food!, Music, Dancing, Games, A Grand Raffle, and presentations to recipients of the Carnival Charities of this year...And, if there is a lot of ticket take up in the next few days, there will be more surprises in store...so Over 2 You!!! Call me for tickets, or go to the Stores and see Lynda, Sophie, Holly or Chris!! All profits go to NCA and the Memorial Hall Refurb Fund.

Hooe Christmas Market: Great to hear from Chris Bloor, from the Hooe Village Hall fundraising Committee, with the following message...’Hooe’s Christmas Market is being held on Saturday 9th November from 6pm in Hooe Village Hall. There will be stalls selling Christmas Gifts and local produce together with mulled wine, sausage rolls, mince pies and other refreshments; a great prize raffle, and much more; all kicked off by the Hooe Silver Band....Profits to the Hall Fund’

Ninfield Village - Carol Concert: Tuesday 12th December in the Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm - Concert from 7.30pm - 9.30pm. With the Hooe Silver Band, and the Ninfield Primary School Choir; this is a lovely, local Carol Concert; a delightful event that has been a huge success for some years now. Entry for Adults is £3, children free, and all inclusive of refreshments. Do go and join residents to sing your favourite Carols, and support the Memorial Hall - that should have it’s new hearing loop installed and the insulation/ heating all up and toasty...and you’ll be sitting on new padded, comfortable seats!! Profits from the evening go towards the next phase in the refurbishments...kitchen and toilets upgrade...!

Ninfield Village Market: Wednesday 13th December, 6.-9pm, the Village Market has taken a ‘Festive Identity’ for this month only, for obvious reasons.. and there are 30 stalls booked with a fantastic array of scrummy, Christmas foods and goodies on offer. Refreshments will be available, mulled wine, entertainment, and a jolly atmosphere to go and meet up with friends and locals; buy your special local produce for Christmas at competitive prices, and find some stunning one-off gifts to bring an extra sparkle to Christmas.

Hooe Open Group: The meeting of the Ladies of H.O.G on the 10th November, was again well attended and thoroughly enjoyed by all. The speaker was the wonderful Janice Blake, well known local lady of dance and theatre, who entertained and enthralled the audience with stories of her life and times in the theatrical profession, which included supporting her husband David, who was Director of Entertainment for Rother District Council, in charge of the De La Warr Pavilion Theatre. Janice started her career in festivals, and then went to the children’s ballet in Blackpool. From there she appeared in pantomimes and Summer Seasons, working with legends of the time like Harry Secombe and Bob Monkhouse. After meeting and marrying David, she moved more to acting; appearing in repertory, and T.V plays. Following the birth of her two sons she opened her dancing school in Bexhill, which grew into hugely successful studios; her students going on to have professional careers, appearing in the West End, with Disney Co, and on cruise ships. Janice continues to give her expertise to the performing arts by adjudicating for British & International Federation of Festivals, and encouraging dancers of all ages to pursue their dreams. If you would like to be a part of the Hooe Open Group and enjoy the monthly meetings on the second Friday of each month, the ‘Welcome Mat’ will be there just for you at 2pm in the Hooe Village Hall....and you get a lovely Tea! Call Edna for more information on 01424 842591.

Ninfield Village Football Club: From Jack Harris - N.V.F.C Manager - Final Score last Saturday, 18th November was Ninfield 3 - 1 Bexhill AAC 11 Second Round. Goal Scorers were Mickey Stephens, Alex Southall, Lucas Mepham. The Team are now into the quarter finals of the Coopers Challenge Cup where they face Cranbrook Town. Good Luck Chaps!!

Church Services: Sunday 26th November, Methodist Church - 10.30am- Worship & Praise with Drina Hampson

Messy Church:- Wednesday 29th November - Methodist Church Hall- 3.30pm - 5.30pm - ‘A Special Messenger’.

Parish Church: St Mary’s Ninfield- 9.30am - Parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe- 11am Parish Eucharist.

K.I.T: 893699, 0797050321, samanthaguard@btinternet.com. Thank you!