Happy Christmas!: Christmas week started with the lovely candlelit carol service on Sunday and, after a manic week of work, I hope to be putting up my feet on Saturday evening with a festive glass. Happy Christmas - however you are celebrating.

Badminton: The Friday adult badminton club will not be taking a break, so if you or your guests fancy a game, please come along to the Pretious Sports Hall on Fridays 8-10pm. £3 a session.

Crib Service: One of the most moving services of Christmas; the Crib Service will be held in St Mary’s at 4pm on Christmas Eve. Yes, of course there will be candles! Everyone, especially families, will be very welcome, and we shall finally find out what has happened to all those sheep who hid themselves around the village.

Christmas: The Christmas services are Holy Communion at 11.15pm on Christmas Eve, and a Christmas Day Family Celebration at 10.30am. Bring your guests and start Christmas the right way!

Coffee & Chat: Coffee Stop on Wednesday in the Church Centre, and the Village Hall Coffee Morning on Friday are both running this week, so two good excuses to get out of the house!

Quiz: The Conservation Society’s Wine and Wisdom Quiz will be on Saturday 21st January. Make a note in your diaries, and collect another 7 people to make up your team.

Church Services: St Mary’s: 24th – Crib Service 4pm, Holy Communion 11.15pm

25th – Holy Communion 9am, Family Celebration service 10.30am

St Teresa’s: 9am Mass

