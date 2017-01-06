Happy New Year!: I hope you enjoyed your Christmas as New Year Celebrations, and look forward to all the interesting things which are ahead for us all in 2017. Sadly, the first piece of news we had in the new year was that someone has sabotaged the village Christmas tree by cutting off the battery and connections and taking the clock and controls. A rather petty piece of vandalism which affects other people’s enjoyment of our village. However, we shall rise above it.

Dance Club: If you rediscovered your love of dancing over the holidays, why not consider joining our lovely Sequence Dance Club, which meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings? Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: Alternatively, for a bit more running about, there’s badminton. We have two clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Pilates: I am a great fan of Pilates, and we have two teachers practising in the Village Hall. Imogen (01424 733246) runs Classical Pilates on Mondays at 6.30pm, and Sarah (01424 882285) holds classes on Wednesdays at 9am and 10am.

Short Mat Bowls: Doreen (252443) organises the Short Mat Bowls club which meets in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2pm from October through to March.

Line Dancing: Are you beginning to spot a theme? Yes, we have excellent and varied opportunities to get fitter, right on our doorstep. On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. New people are very welcome - you don’t need any special clothing, and just comfy footwear. Sessions are £5, and there is a discount for booking ahead. Call Helen (01797 252087) to book a place or find out more.

Footpath Walk: No training, specialist equipment etc, just put on your outdoor gear and join in a 4 mile walk on Wednesday morning. Either meet in Northiam surgery car park at 9.30am or at the top car park at Firehills Country Park, Fairlight at 10.15 for a walk with a view. Contact Sue (253428) to find out more about this walk, or the Footpath Group.

Karate: John Wilson has been running our amazing, successful Karate Club for many years now and we have seen many youngsters (and adults) progress to a high level in this sport. If you would like to find out more, call John (253302) or Marilyn (253288) – you might be our next champion!

Football: You can’t have failed to notice that we have a successful Football Club, with teams in East Sussex Football Leagues 1 and 5. If you are hankering to get back on the field, call Rob (07876 741199)

Coffee & Chat: Along with many other things to do in the Village - each Wednesday morning there is Coffee Stop in the Church Centre – just an opportunity to stop and chat over a cuppa. All very welcome.

Lace Group: The Lace Group meet in in the Jenkins Room on Wednesdays at 2pm. Call in to meet the group, or call Pat (-01580 762994).

Quiz: The Conservation Society’s Wine and Wisdom Quiz will be on Saturday 21st January. Mervyn (253443) is taking bookings for teams of 8, or individuals who can make up a scratch team (who usually do best!!). It costs £7.50 a head, to include wine on the table and a light supper. There will be a bar and raffle – a good evening’s entertainment.

Village Hall: The Village Hall is a priceless asset at the heart of Northiam. Many of our clubs and societies use it as a base, and many of us hire it on an occasional basis. It goes without saying that this facility needs managing, and our current committee have worked hard for many years – and some of them would like to stand down! If anyone would like to volunteer to help, please call Geoff (252918) who would like to hear from you! There are about 6 meetings a year, and physical help with setting up for functions is also needed. If you have skills and/or time to offer, please help to keep our Hall alive.

Fabric: The sewing team are making bags for a school near Chitiwiri in Malawi, which provides education for blind and partially sighted children. By using textured and brightly coloured fabrics, the bags should be identifiable to the pupils. If you have any useful material, please drop in to Forge House by the end of January - and label the contents “For School Bags”.

Church Services: 8th St Mary’s: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church. St Teresa’s: 9am Mass

