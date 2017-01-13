Bonfire Donations: At a convivial thank you night at the Rose and Crown, Northiam Bonfire Society gave the new Helping Hands and Little Gate Farm, Beckley a cheque each for £450 - the collection from the Bonfire celebration in October. This was also an opportunity to thank the many people who made the Bonfire possible – the marshals, collectors, Raynet, Rentacherry tree, church hall, Duncan, Ollie, Phil, Richard, Alice & Graham, Simon (SICCO), Rother Valley Brewery and all the other people, members and friends, who made our event so successful.

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: Alternatively, for a bit more running about, there’s badminton. We have two clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Pilates: We have two Pilates teachers practising in the Village Hall. Imogen (01424 733246) runs Classical Pilates on Mondays at 6.30pm, and Sarah (01424 882285) holds classes on Wednesdays at 9am and 10am.

Short Mat Bowls: Doreen (252443)organises the Short Mat Bowls club which meets in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2pm from October through to March.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. New people are very welcome - you don’t need any special clothing, and just comfy footwear. Sessions are £5, and there is a discount for booking ahead. Call Helen (01797 252087) to book a place or find out more.

Karate: John Wilson has been running our amazing, successful Karate Club for many years now and we have seen many youngsters (and adults) progress to a high level in this sport. If you would like to find out more, call John (253302) or Marilyn (253288) – you might be our next champion!

Football: You can’t have failed to notice that we have a successful Football Club, with teams in East Sussex Football Leagues 1 and 5. If you are hankering to get back on the field, call Rob (07876 741199)

Coffee & Chat: Along with all the other interesting things to do in the Village; each Wednesday morning there is Coffee Stop in the Church Centre – just an opportunity to stop and chat over a cuppa. All very welcome.

Helping Hands: Our new group, dedicated to making life just a little bit easier for villagers with mobility issues etc, should be ready to launch on February 1st. Volunteers are asked to attend a meeting on Wednesday 18th in the Village Hall at 7pm, to make sure that when the calls come in, Helping Hands will be ready. DBS certificates will be checked, ID prepared, and the Volunteer Handbook explained. Volunteer drivers will need to take their driving licence, MOT certificate and insurance cover note to the meeting. It would great if all the volunteers could get together as this wonderful scheme gets started – and I’ll keep you informed of its progress. Thank you all for serving our community in this practical way.

Quiz: The Conservation Society’s Wine and Wisdom Quiz will be on Saturday 21st January. Mervyn (253443) is taking bookings for teams of 6/8, or individuals who can make up a scratch team (who usually do best!!). It costs £7.50 a head, to include wine on the table and a light supper. There will be a bar and raffle – a good evening’s entertainment.

Village Hall: The Village Hall is a priceless asset at the heart of Northiam. Many of our clubs and societies use it as a base, and many of us hire it on an occasional basis. It goes without saying that this facility needs managing, and our current committee have worked hard for many years – and some of them would like to stand down! If anyone would like to volunteer to help, please call Geoff (252918) who would like to hear from you! There are about 6 meetings a year, and physical help with setting up for functions is also needed. If you have skills and/or time to offer, please help to keep our Hall alive.

Church Services: 15th St Mary’s: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise. St Teresa’s: 9am Mass

