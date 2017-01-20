Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: We have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Quiz: The Conservation Society’s Wine and Wisdom Quiz on Saturday is a sell-out! If you’ve booked your place, it’s £7.50 a head, to include wine on the table and a light supper. There will be a bar and raffle – a good evening’s entertainment.

Budgerigar Society: The Budgerigar Society meets in the Jenkins Room at 7pm on Monday – always keen to welcome new members, so if you’re interested, why not meet some fellow enthusiasts?

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. New people are very welcome - you don’t need any special clothing, and just comfy footwear. Sessions are £5, and there is a discount for booking ahead. Call Helen (01797 252087) to book a place or find out more.

Hist & Lit: Freda Parker will be speaking to the Historical and Literary Society on Tuesday on the topic of Whistler and the Thames. Meetings start at 7.30pm in Northiam Village Hall.

Coffee & Chat: Each Wednesday morning there is Coffee Stop in the Church Centre – just an opportunity to stop and chat over a cuppa. All very welcome.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

CAB: The Citizens Advice Bureau is available in the Village Hall on Thursday morning (10-12), during the Thursday Seniors’ club – but advice is available to anyone who needs it.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Church Services: 22nd St Mary’s: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise. St Teresa’s: 9am Mass

