Conservation Quiz: Another excellent evening’s entertainment from the Conservation Society! A very closely fought quiz saw Lyndhurst victorious for the second year running, following a tiebreaker. The raffle raised £250, which will be put towards the refurbishment of the Pump House on the Village Green.

Helping Hands: After a great deal of planning, Helping Hands launches on February 1st. Leaflets will soon be distributed listing the services on offer, along with contact details. Carol Ward has managed to attract 40 volunteers for this scheme, which is a testament to her vision and the neighbourliness of Northiam people. Please use this service if you need it – there is pleasure in giving as well as receiving!

Coffee Morning: The monthly Village Hall Coffee Morning will be held today (Friday) 9.30-11.30am. Pop in for a chat.

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: We have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Jumble Sale: An ideal opportunity to have a clear-out! The Village Hall Trust’s Jumble Sale is on Saturday at 2.30pm. Donations can be taken to the Hall between 10 and 12 noon. Books will be on sale in the Jenkins Room.

Fellowship Service: St Mary’s church service on Sunday at 11am will be a more relaxed affair, when members of the three congregations (8am, 10.30am and Messy Church) will come together for a time of worship led by Jeff Tutton, followed by a bring and share lunch. Coffee will be served from 10.30am. Everyone very welcome.

Footpath Walk: Leave the surgery car park for a 5 mile walk with the Footpaths Group. A Dogs Hill Dawdle sets off at 1.30pm from the car park at Winchelsea Beach. Blow the cobwebs away!!

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. New people are very welcome - you don’t need any special clothing, and just comfy footwear. Sessions are £5, and there is a discount for booking ahead. Call Helen (01797 252087) to book a place or find out more.

Coffee & Chat: Each Wednesday morning there is Coffee Stop in the Church Centre – just an opportunity to stop and chat over a cuppa. All very welcome.

WI: Our Women’s Institute meets on Wednesday at 2pm in the Jenkins Room to hear from Ian Millington, who will talk about the lighter side of policing. The competition is Badges and Medals, so get searching through your treasure chests ladies!

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Horticultural Society: The first lecture for this year will be on Friday 3rd February at 2.30pm in the Village hall. Viv Hunt, from Godinton House, will talk about pruning roses and wisteria. Tips from an expert!

Church Services: 29th St Mary’s: 8am Holy Communion, 11am Fellowship & Lunch. St Teresa’s: 9am Mass

