Helping Hands: Helping Hands has launched! Leaflets have been distributed listing the services on offer, but all you need to do is call 07522 473173 which reaches a dedicated answering service. You will be called back by a volunteer. Please use this service if you need it – there is pleasure in giving as well as receiving!

Horticultural Society: The first lecture for this year will be today, Friday, at 2.30pm in the Village hall. Viv Hunt, from Godinton House, will talk about pruning roses and wisteria. Tips from an expert!

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pom with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: We have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Shortmat Bowls: The Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2pm is the venue for Shortmat Bowls. Contact Doreen Rolles (252443) to find out more.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. New people are very welcome - you don’t need any special clothing, and just comfy footwear. Sessions are £5, and there is a discount for booking ahead. Call Helen (01797 252087) to book a place or find out more.

Over 60s: Join the Over 60s on Tuesday afternoon in the Village Hall for a Quiz and Cream Tea. Meetings start at 2pom, and Aline would be pleased to arrange a lift for anyone who finds it difficult to get there (252883).

Coffee & Chat: Each Wednesday morning there is Coffee Stop in the Church Centre – just an opportunity to stop and chat over a cuppa. All very welcome.

Lace Group: The Lace Group will meet this Wednesday at 2pm in the Jenkins Room

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Parish Council: With many interesting topics under discussion, the Parish Council meetis in the Jenkins Room at 7pm Thursday, and local residents are welcome.

Boot Sale: The next Village Hall Trust’s indoor Boot Sale will be on Sunday 12th February –

Call Marie on 01797 253264 to book your table.

Messy Church: Messy Church will be thinking about a very strong man at their next meeting 12th February - now who could that be?

Conservative Association: Bexhill & Battle Conservative Association, Rother Levels Branch (which is us!) will be holding their AGM on Saturday 25th February in the Jenkins Room at 10.30am. Huw Merriman, our MP, will be speaking at the AGM and will be available to chat with constituents afterwards, and during the lunch which will follow at 12.30pm.

Lunch will be two courses (including a glass of wine or soft drink). Cost is £12 per person. For information and booking please call

Ann Antrobus (01797 230793). For catering purposes, please book by 20th February.

Huw will also be holding a local surgery on Friday 17th March in the Village Hall, 9.30-11am.

Crowhurst: Crowhurst Horticultural Society have extended an invitation to their next meeting on Friday 17th February in Crowhurst Village Hall when Frogheath Landscapes will give a talk on What it Takes to Build an RHS Award Winning Garden. The meeting starts at 7.30pm, and costs £3.

Tongswood Choir: Following a couple of very successful concerts in Northiam, Tongswood Choir will return, this time to Great Dixter, for an afternoon a capella concert in the Great Hall at 3pm on Saturday 18th February, in aid of the Great Dixter Trust. Tickets are £15 (£10 for Friends) available from Great Dixter or friendsofgreatdixter.co.uk 01797 254048

Rother Development Plan: Consultation over the development plan runs until 20th February. Paper copies can be seen at Rye Help Point or online at rother.gov.uk.

Church Services: 5th St Mary’s: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion. St Teresa’s: 9am Mass

