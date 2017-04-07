Spring Show: All the gardens are looking wonderful at the moment as spring flowers cheer us all up – and what better way to celebrate than by joining in the Horticultural Society’s Spring Show? You really don’t have to be an expert – look at the schedule via the village website, and you will see that you can enter with a single daffodil! Call Alison (252525) or Averil (252486) to get a schedule or any help you might need. Set up is 9-10.30am on Saturday 8th April in Northiam Village Hall, and viewing is from 2.30pm. Do join in – it’s great fun!

Palm Sunday: The whole family is invited to St Mary’s on Sunday at 10.30am for a celebration called Here Comes the King.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays there is Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. New people are very welcome - you don’t need any special clothing, and just comfy footwear. Sessions are £5. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Parish Meeting: The Annual Parish Meeting will be on Tuesday 11th April in the Village Hall – a good chance to find out what’s going on in the village, and I’m sure there will be more debate on the Blue Cross issue! Our Parish, District and County Councillors will be there.

Footpath Walk: Join the Footpath Group on Wednesday morning for an 8 mile walk from Rolvenden Church starting at 9.45am. Meet in Northiam surgery car park at 9.30am. There will be a pub lunch half way round in Tenterden, and the option to catch an early bus home if preferred!

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Quiz: The next Bonfire Quiz is on Saturday 29th April. Call Judith (252114) to book a table of 8.

Cub Scouts: Could you offer your time to provide local young people an opportunity to develop their skills and confidence? No previous experience is necessary, but working as a member of the Scouting movement is hugely rewarding and really makes a difference. Please call Jacky to find out more about being a Cub Scout leader. (07932 888736)

Church Services: 9th St Mary’s: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Here Comes the King – a celebration for Palm Sunday. St Teresa’s: 9am Mass

