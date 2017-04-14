Spring: Wasn’t last weekend wonderful! Lovely sunshine, a new pot-hole free main road, the most fantastic Spring Show and a thought-provoking drama celebrating Palm Sunday with contributions from Messy Church and solo singing from Peter Brookes, Joe Everard, Lottie and Jude Foster. And this in addition to the stunning concert from Cantemus in the week, when we were introduced to early polyphonic music and a little bit of history.

Spring Show: The Village Hall really was a riot of colour, and it was encouraging to see some new faces amongst the entrants. I can’t recommend joining in too highly – it really is so good to be out of your comfort zone (in a gentle way!). This time I made bread for the first time – it may not have impressed the judge (or perhaps it was that the other entries just superior), but I enjoyed the process and eating the result! And going round your garden picking blooms for display really makes you look at them – we all found it amazing that so many flowers which looked lovely from the house turned out to be all slug damaged and battered close to! But what a joy to study the inside of a hellebore flower or to see the close-packed petals of a camellia.

The Spring Cup winners are: Lt Col Bagnall Perpetual Challenge Cup and the Norman Lamford Perpetual Challenge Cup - Joy Taylor. Frewen Perpetual Challenge Cup – Lynne & Tony Pomfret. Society’s Perpetual Challenge Bowl – Averil Phillips. Margaret Williams Memorial Salver – Karen Ayling & Rosemary Husey (shared). Elsie Prior Perpetual Challenge Cup – Margot Dixon. There were also very many prize-winners, 1st, 2nd and 3rd in each of the 45 classes – next time it could be you!

Easter: Today, of course, is Good Friday, and there will be An Hour at the Cross in St Mary’s at 2pm. On Easter Sunday, Holy Communion will be at 8am and 10.30am – open to all.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Quiz: Time for another quiz! The next Bonfire Quiz is on Saturday 29th April. Call Judith (252114) to book a table of 8. There will be the usual fiendish table round in the interval during which a ploughmans platter will be served. There will be wine on the tables and a bar stocking Rother Valley beer. Cost just £7.50 a head.

Cub Scouts: Could you offer your time to provide local young people an opportunity to develop their skills and confidence? No previous experience is necessary, but working as a member of the Scouting movement is hugely rewarding and really makes a difference. Please call Jacky to find out more about being a Cub Scout leader. (07932 888736)

Happy Easter!

Church Services: 14th Good Friday: An Hour at the Cross 2pm. 16th Easter Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Family Holy Communion

