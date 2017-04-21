Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: We have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall. Ideas for greater use of the sports hall are being sought by the school.

Budgies: The Budgerigar Society meets in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm on Monday.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Shortmat Bowls: The Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2pm is the venue for Shortmat Bowls. Contact Doreen Rolles (252443) to find out more.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Coffee Morning: Can it really be the end of another month? The monthly Coffee Morning in the Village Hall is next Friday (28th) 9.30-11.30am.

Quiz: The Bonfire Quiz is on Saturday 29th April. Call Judith (252114) to book a table of 8. There will be the usual fiendish table round in the interval during which a ploughmans platter will be served. There will be wine on the tables and a bar stocking Rother Valley beer. Cost just £7.50 a head.

Cub Scouts: Could you offer your time to provide local young people an opportunity to develop their skills and confidence? No previous experience is necessary, but working as a member of the Scouting movement is hugely rewarding and really makes a difference. Please call Jacky to find out more about being a Cub Scout leader. (07932 888736)

Open Gardens: We are delighted to be able to hold another Open Garden Safari this year, which will be held in Mill Corner on Sunday 21st May. Keep the date free, and why not invite your friends over for the day?

Church Services: 23rd: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise

