Coffee Morning: The monthly Coffee Morning in the Vullage Hall is today (Friday) (28th) 9.30-11.30am.

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: We have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Quiz: The Bonfire Quiz is on Saturday (29th) 7.30pm start. I think there are a couple of teams where people have had to drop out, so there should be space if you would like to join in. Call Terry 253375 or Pete 253798. There will be the usual fiendish table round in the interval during which a ploughmans platter will be served. There will be wine on the tables and a bar stocking Rother Valley beer. Cost just £7.50 a head.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Over 60s: Brain of the Over 60s annual quiz this week! How does it compare with the Bonfire quiz? You will only know if you go. Village Hall 2pm on Tuesday.

WI: This month’s WI meeting will be to discuss Resolutions for the national meeting in June. Meetings are held in the Jenkins Room on the first Wednesday of every month 2-4pm. Call Margaret Hinds for info – 253341

Voting: We will be voting for County Councillors on Thursday – in the Village Hall.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Cub Scouts: Could you offer your time to provide local young people an opportunity to develop their skills and confidence? No previous experience is necessary, but working as a member of the Scouting movement is hugely rewarding and really makes a difference. Please call Jacky to find out more about being a Cub Scout leader. (07932 888736)

Plant Sale: The Horticultural Society’s annual Plant Sale will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 6th May at 2pm. This is the big one! Over 2000 plants have been donated by Dixter and Society members, and they are very reasonably priced. If you have a space in your garden, you will need to be there!!

Open Gardens: We are delighted to be able to hold another Open Garden Safari this year, which will be held in Mill Corner on Sunday 21st May. Keep the date free, and why not invite your friends over for the day?

Allotments: For anyone who doesn’t know, we have a very active gardening community on the allotments on Dixter Lane. The Plotters have embraced the links with Chitiwiri, and last year donated a drip feed irrigation system to the Chitiwiri community who struggle to feed themselves throughout the year, let alone to make any sort of living from their labours. As a result of the new system they have just harvested a very good crop of maize, and more importantly should now be able to grow a second crop. That would not normally be possible because of the lack of water.

Another project this year has been to create a series of raised beds, to be available for rent singly. These are ideal if you just want to have a small area to garden, or you are new to gardening and want to give it a try. One of the beds is also triple height, to allow for easy access for anyone with limited mobility. If you would be interested to find out more, call Linda Windebank (Secretary) – 01797 253940

Church Services: 30th: 8am Holy Communion, 11am Fellowship Service + lunch.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.