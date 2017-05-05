Quiz: A great Bonfire quiz last Saturday with a closely fought contest won by Damp Squibs this time. Many thanks to Nigel at the Spar for his continued support, Pete for his fiendish questions (yet another tricky table round) and to everyone who took part. We are on track for a memorable 5th Bonfire this year.

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: We have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Plant Sale: The Horticultural Society’s annual Plant Sale will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 6th May at 2pm. This is the big one! Over 2000 plants have been donated by Dixter and Society members, and they are very reasonably priced. Perennials, annuals, vegetables and herbs – all grown to suit local conditions. If you have a space in your garden, you will need to be there!!

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Footpath Walk: Meet in the surgery car park at 9.15am for a walk starting at the Millennium Village Hall, Elm Close, Egerton at 10am. Daphne and Judy will be leading a walk of just over 8 miles – call 01580 753241 for details.

Lace Group: The Lace Group meet in the Jenkins Room this Wednesday at 2pm.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Parish Council: This month’s Parish Council meeting is on Thursday at 7pm in the Jenkins Room.

Coffee Morning: Next Saturday (13th) Saturday is the eagerly anticipated Coffee Morning in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. Come along to Northiam Village Hall 10am – 12noon for coffee (of course) bric-a-brac, cakes, crafty bits, books, plants and a grand raffle. Bag a bargain and support this worthy cause.

Clothes Sale: Frolic, a small local group who raise money for charity, is holding a nearly new ladies’ and children’s clothes sale on Wednesday 17th May in the Church centre, from 11am to 4pm. Refreshments will be available, so if you’re missing Coffee Stop head along and enjoy! Frolic will also be having a small plant/produce stall at the Open Gardens in Mill Corner.

Open Gardens: Northiam Bonfire’s Open Gardens this year will be in Mill Corner, where we have been invited into 10 gardens on Sunday 21st May. Parking will be in Rent a Cherry Tree, Around the Garden Table will be bringing their pop-up garden boutique and the Bonfire tea tent will be in full swing half way round the route. Entry is £5 (children free). Seeing normal sized local gardens is always inspiring, so come along and pick up some tips!

Allotments: For anyone who doesn’t know, we have a very active gardening community on the allotments on Dixter Lane, and this year they have created a series of raised beds, to be available for rent singly. These are ideal if you just want to have a small area to garden, or you are new to gardening and want to give it a try. One of the beds is also triple height, to allow for easy access for anyone with limited mobility. If you would be interested to find out more, call Linda Windebank (Secretary) – 01797 253940

Church Services: 7th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion

