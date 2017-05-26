Open Gardens: What a wonderful weekend we had! The week of frankly iffy weather meant that our gardens were lush and watered, and the 10 gardens in Mill Corner who opened for the Bonfire Society welcomed over 300 visitors who could not fail to be impressed by their green-fingered hosts. Many thanks to those hosts, and to everyone who came to support.

Frolic: Frolic, our local fundraising group, raised an impressive £230 from a plant sale in one of the gardens, which will go to charity, along with the £270 raised from their clothes sale - they’re doing some impressive stuff!

Spar: I have just seen that Nigel Fothergill has donated £390 to the Conservation Society from the sale of plastic bags at the Spar. What a fantastic sum, and how valuable that contribution will be! I am pleased to see that some people have come forward to help to run the Conservation Society, so let’s hope its vital work can continue during these times of change. I don’t want to embarrass him, but I would like to record how much Nigel contributes to the life of the village - not just through running a shop at its heart, but also his support of so many societies and local issues. Thank you, Nigel!

Coffee Morning: Another month has passed (either I’m very busy or it’s my age) and it’s time for the Village Hall Coffee Morning on Friday 9.30-11.30am. Pop in for a relaxing chat amongst friends. If you have any jumble, it might be a good time to take it along for Saturday.

Jumble Sale: The Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday 27th May at 2.30pm. Donations can be dropped off at the Hall between 10 and 12, and anyone who would like to lend a hand would be welcomed!

Flower Festival: Peasmarsh Church’s annual Flower Festival will be held over the Bank Holiday weekend, with the theme Music Saturday – Monday 10am – 6pm. Peasmarsh Ladies’ Choir Concert Saturday 7pm, Morris Menon Sunday at 11.15am. Refreshments, plants stall etc.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

PPG: Northiam and Broad Oak Surgery Patient Participation Group will meet on Wednesday, 7th June in Northiam Village Hall at 7pm. Philip Wilson, of Wilson, Wilson, and Hancock will give a talk entitled The Eyes Have It - about eye health from birth to old age. Refreshments will be served by Northiam WI. Open to all - even if you are not a Surgery patient. The Practice Doctors will be there to take general health questions after the main talk.

Midsummer Festival: If you enjoyed the Open Gardens, make a note of the Bonfire Society’s next event – the Midsummer Festival on June 17th. There will be an amazing Dog Show with a chance to win a portrait of your dog, Terrier Racing, Beer Festival featuring local beers and ciders, music from Titus and Ricky Adelaide & Friends, a Craft Fayre and many attractions including a miniature railway. In Forge House there will be the now traditional bric-a-brac sale in aid of Chitiwiri, so let’s see if we can make a record amount! If you have been reading Sally’s reports from Chitiwiri in the Parish Magazine, you will know how much good is being done with the money raised – and all from things we don’t need any more! Call Richard on 252108 to arrange for a good time to drop off your donations.

Church Services: 28th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise

