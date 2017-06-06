Dance Club

Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton

We have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Toddlers

Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing

On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Over 60s

This week the Over 60s will pay a visit to Just Roses, followed by tea in the Village Hall.

PPG

Northiam and Broad Oak Surgery Patient Participation Group will meet on Wednesday, 7th June in Northiam Village Hall at 7pm. Philip Wilson, of Wilson, Wilson, and Hancock will give a talk entitled The Eyes Have It - about eye health from birth to old age. Refreshments will be served by Northiam WI. Open to all - even if you are not a Surgery patient. The Practice Doctors will be there to take general health questions after the main talk.

General Election

Goodness, that went fast – don’t forget to vote on Thursday, in the Village Hall.

Bank

The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Midsummer Festival

If you enjoyed the Open Gardens, make a note of the Bonfire Society’s next event – the Midsummer Festival on June 17th. There will be an amazing Dog Show with a chance to win a portrait of your dog, Terrier Racing, Beer Festival featuring local beers and ciders, music from Titus and Ricky Adelaide & Friends, a Craft Fayre and many attractions including a miniature railway. In Forge House there will be the now traditional bric-a-brac sale in aid of Chitiwiri, so let’s see if we can make a record amount! If you have been reading Sally’s reports from Chitiwiri in the Parish Magazine, you will know how much good is being done with the money raised – and all from things we don’t need any more! Call Richard on 252108 to arrange for a good time to drop off your donations.

Church Services

4th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.