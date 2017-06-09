Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: We have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Walk: There will be a walk from the village car park (surgery) to Bodiam Castle on Sunday, leaving at 2.30pm. Everyone is very welcome – families from Messy Church will be taking part as well as adults, so there should be someone to match your walking speed! There will be a picnic at the castle at about 4pm, and cars will have been strategically positioned to whisk drivers back to Northiam to be able to relay folks home. Non-walkers are welcome to join the group at tea-time. Call Sarah to find out more details -253118.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Footpath Walk: For a 7 mile walk – Woodman’s Wander – meet at the surgery car park at 9.30am on Wednesday, to start at Brede High Woods West Entrance, Chitcombe Road, Broad Oak at 10am. There will be a break for a pub lunch.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Midsummer Festival: The Midsummer Festival will be on the Playing Fields on June 17th, starting at 11am. There will be an amazing Dog Show with a chance to win a portrait of your dog, Terrier Racing, Beer Festival featuring local beers and ciders, music from Titus and Ricky Adelaide & Friends, a Craft Fayre and many attractions including a miniature railway.

Garage Sale: In Forge House on 17th, there will be the now traditional bric-a-brac sale in aid of Chitiwiri, so let’s see if we can make a record amount! The Sale will be from 9.30-4. If you have been reading Sally’s reports from Chitiwiri in the Parish Magazine, you will know how much good is being done with the money raised – and all from things we don’t need any more! Call Richard on 252108 to arrange for a good time to drop off your donations.

Church Services: 11th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise

