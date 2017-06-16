Midsummer Festival: The Midsummer Festival will be on the Playing Fields on Saturday, starting at 11am. There will be an amazing Dog Show with a chance to win a portrait of your dog, Terrier Racing, Newfoundland Dog Display, Beer Festival featuring local beers and ciders, music from Titus and Ricky Adelaide & Friends, a Craft Fayre and many attractions including a miniature railway.

Garage Sale: In Forge House on Saturday, there will be the now traditional bric-a-brac sale in aid of Chitiwiri, so let’s see if we can make a record amount! The Sale will be from 9.30-4. If you have been reading Sally’s reports from Chitiwiri in the Parish Magazine, you will know how much good is being done with the money raised – and all from things we don’t need any more! You can drop off donations – and then replace them with something from someone else!

Budgerigar Society: Meet in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm on Monday if budgies are your thing!

Open Gardens: Two beautiful Northiam Gardens will be opening on Tuesday in aid of St Michael’s Hospice 10.30 – 4pm. Glebe House, Hastings Road, is a splendid rectory garden expertly designed by Julia Fogg and Anny Evason to provide shape and colour from spring through to autumn. There are many beautiful roses which should be at their best. The formal fish pond contrasts with the wildlife pond in the paddock, and there are many established specimen trees and a vegetable garden.

Doucegrove Farm is a lovely mature 2.5 acre garden laid out in a series of formal and informal areas including a sunken rose garden, small orchard and well-stocked flower beds and lawns. Two natural Wealden ponds are home to ducks and geese and there are many mature specimen trees to identify. Refreshments will be served at Doucegrove Farm.

Over 60s: There will be an outing to Blackbrooks Garden Centre for afternoon tea this week.

Chitiwiri: There will be an Open Afternoon in the Church Centre on Wednesday 21st June, when Sally Bickersteth will be bringing us up to date on the various projects in Chitiwiri. Sally is just recently back from visiting the village, catching up on what’s happening in the school and the surrounding area, and seeing all the good being done with the money raised from Northiam. Pop in between 2 and 4pm.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Horticultural Society: In the place of the Summer Show this year, the Horticultural Society’s 120th anniversary celebration will be held at Great Dixter from 6-8pm on Saturday 24th June. This is a ticket-only event.

Church Services: 18th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise

