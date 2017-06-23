Badminton: If the heat hasn’t put you off all forms of exercise, we have two badminton clubs in the village, both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Horticultural Society: In the place of the Summer Show this year, the Horticultural Society’s 120th anniversary celebration will be held at Great Dixter from 6-8pm on Saturday. This is a ticket-only event.

Footpath Walk: Meet in the village car park (surgery) at 1.30pm on Sunday to join the Footpath Group in the Beautiful Brede Valley - a 5 mile walk from the public car park in Sedlescombe.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we also have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

10k Run: Northiam will be holding a 10k run on 17th September. The Bonfire Society have negotiated with Kent & East Sussex Railway and Bodiam Castle (National Trust) to hold an accurately measured road race with chip timing between the station and the castle. Generous sponsorship from Gardenscape and Bourne Sport has enabled us to commit to this great new event in the village calendar. Share the word and visit www.rothervalley10k.co.uk.

Church Services: 25th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise

