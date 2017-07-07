Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: The two badminton clubs in the village are both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Messy Church: All ages come together on Sunday afternoon at 4pm for Messy Church. This month they will be thinking about our community. The meeting ends with something to eat and drink, so you don’t have to think about making tea!

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we also have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Footpath Walk: Meet in the surgery car park at 8.45am on Wednesday to join the Footpath Group in a 9 mile walk – Seven Sisters and Friston Forest, starting at East Dean. Cafe or picnic lunch (depending on the weather or personal preference).

Open Garden: South Grange, Quickbourne Lane, will be open under the National Gardens Scheme on Wednesday 2-5pm. Northiam WI will be providing the teas, and there will be a plant stall. Entry is £4, and the gardens are accessible by wheelchair.

Football: Believe it or not – football training starts on Wednesday in the Recreation Ground at 6.30pm. Anyone interested, please call Rob Deal 07876 741199. We have two successful teams.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Parish Council: The Parish Council meets in the Jenkins Room on Thursday evening at 7pm. All parishioners are welcome to attend.

Village Fair: Bookings are being taken for the Village Fair and Boot Fair to be held on the Playing Fields on Saturday 5th August. Call Marie – 01797 253264 - to book a craft, charity or boot sale pitch. There will be another chance to buy bric-a-brac in aid of Chitiwiri at the Fair.

Church Services: 9th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church

