Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: The two badminton clubs in the village are both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Afternoon Tea: Join in an afternoon tea in the Village Hall at 3pm on Sunday, with sandwiches, scones, jam and cream and a selection of cakes, tea or coffee. £6 per person – contact Margaret 253112 to book a place.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we also have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Football: Football training is on Wednesdays in the Recreation Ground at 6.30pm. Anyone interested, please call Rob Deal 07876 741199. We have two successful teams.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Coffee Morning: The next village coffee morning in the village hall will be on Friday 28th.

Village Fair: Bookings are being taken for the Village Fair and Boot Fair to be held on the Playing Fields on Saturday 5th August. Call Marie – 01797 253264 - to book a craft, charity or boot sale pitch. There will be another chance to buy bric-a-brac in aid of Chitiwiri at the Fair.

Church Services: 23rd : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise

