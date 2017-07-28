Congratulations: Congratulations to all at Northiam School. The end of year exam results for Year 6 pupils have been published and Northiam school has achieved the highest results for both achievement and rates of progress in the whole of East Sussex. Very well done to pupils and teachers who have been working so hard. Good luck to all the year 6 pupils who will be moving onto secondary school next year.

NHS 111: I hope you haven’t had cause to call NHS 111, but they are currently carrying out a survey into their effectiveness, and you might like to take part. Questions relate both to the current service and to future needs. https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SussexNHS111

Coffee Morning: This month’s village coffee morning in the village hall will be today (Friday) 9.30-11.30

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: The two badminton clubs in the village are both happy to welcome occasional players, and open to all abilities. Fridays 8-10pm, and Mondays 5.45 -6.45pm in Pretious Sports Hall.

Footpath Walk: Meet in the surgery car park at 1.40pm on Sunday, to start at Rolvenden Recreation Ground Heading for Hole Park – a 5 mile walk.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we also have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Footpath Group: On Tuesday, the Footpath Group will be having their annual fish and chip supper in the village hall, followed by a short talk by Chris and Daphne on The Two Saints Way. Booked places only, I’m afraid!

WI: August’s WI meeting on Wednesday is an outing to Deal, followed by (wo)manning the tea-tent at the Summer Fair on 5th.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Village Fair: Bookings are being taken for the Village Fair and Boot Fair to be held on the Playing Fields on Saturday 5th August. The Boot Fair starts at 8am, with the village fair from 10am. Call Marie – 01797 253264 - to book a craft, charity or boot sale pitch. There will be another chance to buy bric-a-brac in aid of Chitiwiri at the Fair. Let’s hope for a good sunny day!

Church Services: 30th : 8am Holy Communion, 11am Fellowship Service, followed by lunch.

