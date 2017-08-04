Village Fair: Let’s hope for a lovely day on Saturday as we gather on the Playing Fields for the Village Fair. The Boot Fair kicks off at 8am, but the rest of us can join in at a more leisurely 10am. There will be Classic Cars and Bikes, varied stalls, displays etc from local organisations, teas from the WI, food wagon burgers, hot dogs and chips, ice cream and Saheb’s. Fans of the Chitiwiri bric-a-brac will be pleased to know that they will have loads on offer once again, this time from their gazebo inside the field. There will be parking in the Blue Cross site, and entry is by donation at the gate.

Helping Hands: We have discovered a similar scheme (but not as good!) as our Helping Hands, which has allowed relatives with mobility issues to retain some independence once they lost their car. If you know of anyone who could benefit from Helping Hands, do encourage them to make contact, sometimes it’s not the lift in the car which does the good, but the lift from meeting the car driver! So don’t risk a fall if you need a light-bulb changing, call 07522 473173 and get a Helping Hand!

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Coming Soon: Although August is traditionally quiet, there is much to anticipate! National Trust’s Outing to Firle Place on 5th September, Pig Piglet Day and Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show on 9th September, Rother Valley 10k Run on 17th September, Northiam Bonfire Procession & Fireworks 21st October and Northiam Opera at Brickwall on 17th December (contact Mervyn asap).

Church Services: 6th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion

