Coffee Morning: Start the Bank Holiday weekend with friends at Northiam Village Hall Trust’s monthly Coffee Morning , from 9.30 to 11.30am on Friday.

Badminton: The Friday night badminton club will be meeting, and would welcome anyone missing their regular sporting fix! Pop along to the Pretious Sports hall 8-10pm on Fridays, £3 a session.

Brede: The Flower Festival in St George’s church in Brede this year has the theme Journeys and will be over the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the August Bank Holiday 10am – 4pm, with music and food on Saturday evening.

Footpath Walk: Join the Footpath Group on Sunday Following Fuller’s Folly Trail – a 5 mile walk starting from Darwell Wood, south of Brightling. Meet in the surgery car park at 1.30pm to share transport.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Sponsor me!: Karen Goldsmith is having her hair completely shaved off to raise money for a lovely 4 yr old girl living in Westfield, who is terminally ill with a rare disease called Alexander disease. This will take place in a Coffee Morning in the Scout Hut, Rye (near the swimming pool) 10am to 1pm, on Saturday 9th September. There will be many stalls with many lovely prizes and you will be very welcome!

10k Run: Northiam’s 10k run is coming soon! On 17th September, runners will start at Kent & East Sussex Railway and finish at Bodiam Castle (National Trust). It’s an accurately measured road race with chip timing sponsored by local businesses Gardenscape, Bourne Sport and Northiam Boating Station. It’s a great new event for Northiam, which we hope will be an annual success. Share the word and visit www.rothervalley10k.co.uk.

National Trust: To book a place on the National Trust’s Outing to Firle Place on 5th September please contact Ros Adkins (253763). The cost of the trip is £30 including the coach trip, sandwich lunch and a guided tour of the house. There should also be extra time to explore.

Autumn Show: The next Horticultural Society Show will be on 9th September, and now is the time to leaf through the schedule (available online through the village website) and see if there are any classes you could enter. There is always a good range of photographic titles, as well as cookery, flower arranging, fruit, vegetables and flower sections. It’s always a colourful display, and a great fun to be part of it, so make this the year when you join in!

Scouts: Northiam Scout Group will be holding their annual Pig Piglet Day on Saturday 9th September, with fun and games, tea and cake.

Bonfire Procession: Make a note in your diaries and invite friends and relatives over to enjoy Northiam’s 5th Bonfire Procession and Fireworks on Saturday 21st October. This year, the procession will turn at the Beales Lane, Ewhurst Road crossroads, so more of the village can be included in the fun.

Church Services: 27th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise

