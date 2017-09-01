Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Over 60s: Back from the summer break, the Over 60s will be meeting on Tuesday to be entertained with Winchelsea Anecdotes with Malcolm Pratt, followed by a welcome back tea. Meetings are in the Village Hall at 2pm.

WI: Northiam Women’s Institute meet on the first Wednesday of each month 2-4pm in the Jenkins Room of the Village hall. This month, Ellen Heasman will speak on Fun, Fascination, Flattery but no Fortune. Intriguing! Pop along to find out what it’s all about – visitors will be made very welcome.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Library: Don’t forget that we have an invaluable library service in the village – operating each Thursday and Saturday, 2-4pm next to the Parish Office.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Autumn Show: The next Horticultural Society Show will be on 9th September, and now is the time to leaf through the schedule (available online through the village website) and see if there are any classes you could enter. There is always a good range of photographic titles, as well as cookery, flower arranging, fruit, vegetables and flower sections. It’s always a colourful display, and a great fun to be part of it, so make this the year when you join in! Exhibits need to be staged between 9 and 10.30am, and we all get a look at 2.30pm.

Scouts: Northiam Scout Group will be holding their annual Pig Piglet Day on Saturday 9th September 1-4pm, with fun and games, BBQ, tombola, prize draw, tea and cake.

10k Run: Northiam’s 10k run is coming soon! On 17th September, runners will start at Kent & East Sussex Railway and finish at Bodiam Castle (National Trust). It’s an accurately measured road race with chip timing sponsored by local businesses Gardenscape, Bourne Sport and Northiam Boating Station. It’s a great new event for Northiam, which we hope will be an annual success. Share the word and visit www.rothervalley10k.co.uk.

Bonfire Procession: Make a note in your diaries and invite friends and relatives over to enjoy Northiam’s 5th Bonfire Procession and Fireworks on Saturday 21st October. This year, the procession will turn at the Beales Lane, Ewhurst Road crossroads, so more of the village can be included in the fun.

House to let?: Does anyone know of a 3 bedroom house available for approx 1 year for a local family who have been let down by a rental needed whilst their home is rebuilt.

Church Services: 3rd : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion

