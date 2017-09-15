Autumn Show: Well, I’d just dug up a muddy row of carrots so I could inspect them to find 5 looking as alike as possible, when I took a phone call asking me to work on Saturday. So I missed the chance of entering this time. Fortunately, I was back in time to see the wonderful display from those of you who did enter. Congratulations to everyone who took part, but especially the worthy prizewinners.

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

Rother Valley 10k Run: Our inaugural run will take place on Sunday, leaving Northiam Steam Railway Station at 10am. Registration will be from 8am. Well over 200 runners will be taking part over a challenging course along the lanes to Bodiam Castle. If you aren’t running, please cheer the participants as they pass by. The route leaves the A28 at Dixter Lane, heading down Dixter Road, Ewhurst Lane, Sempstead Lane, Lordine Lane to Bodiam. K&ESR are putting on special discounted trains for participants.

Great Dixter: After all that excitement, a gentle stroll around the gardens of Great Dixter is called for! This Sunday (17th) is the second Parishioners’ Open Day this year when the gardens are opened to Northiam residents. Bring some form of proof that you are a resident, just in case you’re not recognised, and enjoy all the horticultural treats that most people only get to see on the telly! Open 2-5pm.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Over 60s: Everyone is invited to browse at the Over 60s Table sale in the Village hallon Tuesday 19th September, starting at 2pm. There will be nearly new clothes, White Elephant, Books, Produce and aTombola.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Library: Don’t forget that we have an invaluable library service in the village – operating each Thursday and Saturday, 2-4pm next to the Parish Office.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

National Trust: The Rye and District Association holds an annual Meet and Greet informal event to enable members to meet each other and the committee. This year it will be held at Sissinghurst Castle on Friday 22nd September at 9.45am, with a private garden tour before the general public entry, followed by light refreshments in the Granary Restaurant. Prior booking is essential – call Ros Adkins 01797 253763. This is especially of interest to anyone thinking of joining the local Association.

Bonfire Procession: Make a note in your diaries and invite friends and relatives over to enjoy Northiam’s 5th Bonfire Procession and Fireworks on Saturday 21st October. This year, the procession will turn at the Beales Lane, Ewhurst Road crossroads, so more of the village can be included in the fun. People (especially children) are invited to make a guy and put it in front of their home or in the garden in the weeks leading up to 21st, so get collecting old clothes!

Church Services: 17th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise

