RotherValley 10k: Thanks to everyone who came out to support the runners, or altered their routine to accommodate the race on Sunday morning. Nearly 300 runners signed up to our first race from Northiam Station to Bodiam Castle, and many have given us very positive feedback, so we look forward to this being a new annual event in the village calendar. Very many thanks to our sponsors: Bourne Sports, Gardenscape, Bodiam Boating Station, The White Hart Inn, A&S Signs, Northiam Spar and Rother Fitness Yoga. Also to Broxbourne Plant, who came to the rescue with extra scaffolding at the last minute!

Gary Foster, from Hastings AC, led the field from the start, finishing in an astonishing 34:30 minutes. Congratulations to all the runners.

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

Open Garden: South Grange Garden, Quickbourne Lane will be open under the National Gardens Scheme on Saturday and Sunday 23rd and 24th 11-5, entry £4. Apart from autumn colour, including a display of asters, there will be refreshments including light lunches and delicious home made cakes as well as Linda’s famous plant sale. The garden is wheelchair accessible, and there is parking in a nearby field. The money raised goes to a range of healthcare charities.

Footpath Walk: Meet in the surgery car park at 1.30pm on Sunday, heading to Robertsbridge for a 5 mile walk with the Footpath Group.

Budgerigar Society: This month’s meeting will be held in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall at 7pm on Monday.

Line Dancing: No Line Dancing this week, although there will be Line Dance Social Evening on Saturday 30th September at 6.30pm in Staplecross Village Hall.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Library: Don’t forget that we have an invaluable library service in the village – operating each Thursday and Saturday, 2-4pm next to the Parish Office.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Macmillan Coffee: Northiam will be joining in The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Fridays 29th September. Please call in to the Church Centre (opposite Douglas Moloney’s) from 10am for coffee, cakes and a raffle all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bonfire Procession: Make a note in your diaries and invite friends and relatives over to enjoy Northiam’s 5th Bonfire Procession and Fireworks on Saturday 21st October. This year, the procession will turn at the Beales Lane, Ewhurst Road crossroads, so more of the village can be included in the fun. People (especially children) are invited to make a guy and put it in front of their home or in the garden in the weeks leading up to 21st, so get collecting old clothes!

Blue Cross Site: Well, it would appear our fears were well founded. I understand an application for 125 houses on St Francis Fields has been filed with Rother, along with another for land owned in Beckley. This is being presented as solving RDC’s obligation for new-build housing in one stroke, which I am sure will be very attractive for them.

Church Services: 24th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise

