Macmillan Coffee: Northiam will be joining in The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning today (Friday). Please call in to the Church Centre (opposite Douglas Moloney’s) from 10am for coffee, cakes and a raffle all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

Jumble Sale: The Village Hall Trust are holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday. Please take any donations to the Hall between 10 and 12, the Sale opens at 2.30pm.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Over 60s: It’s a Members’ afternoon at the Over 60s this week – join them at 2pm in the Village Hall on Tuesday.

WI: On Wednesday afternoon, the WI will meet in the Jenkins Room of the Village hall at 2pm to hear Mike Lynn speaking on the topic of A Kent and Sussex Christmas. The competition will be something beginning with O, so get thinking!

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Library: Don’t forget that we have an invaluable library service in the village – operating each Thursday and Saturday, 2-4pm next to the Parish Office.

Horticultural Society: The autumn season of lectures begins on Friday 6th October at 2.30pm, with a talk on Climbers and Wall Shrubs from Steve Bradley in the Village Hall.

Plant Fair: Great Dixter’s Autumn Plant Fair will be on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October, 11am-4pm. There will be a wonderful range of nurseries brining their wares, and there will be talks by the nurserymen at intervals. Entry is £9, which includes entry to the Garden.

Boot Sale: Now the weather is changing, it’s time for the monthly indoor Boot Sales in the Village Hall. The first one will be on Sunday 8th October – please call Marie Edwards (01797 253264) to book a table.

Concert: Gil Jetley is coming from Italy for a master class and concert in London and then down to Sandhurst for the final 2017 R.B.Davis memorial recital in aid of Hospice in the Weald at 3pm on Tuesday October 11th. He will be playing Bach Busoni Chaconnee, Schumann Kinderszenen, Chopin Ballade no 4, Mendelssohn Rondo Capriccio.

Tickets in advance only from Gillian Davis 01580 850384.

Recital: To celebrate the restoration of the fine organ in St Mary the Virgin Church, Rolvenden, there will be a recital by David Flood, Organist and Master of the Choristers at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday 13th October at 7pm. Admission is free, but donations will be welcome, and there will be local wine and cheese on offer.

Church Services: 1st : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion