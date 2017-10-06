Horticultural Society: The autumn season of lectures begins today, Friday 6th October at 2.30pm, with a talk on Climbers and Wall Shrubs from Steve Bradley in the Village Hall.

Badminton: Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

Plant Fair: Great Dixter’s Autumn Plant Fair will be on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th October, 11am-4pm. There will be a wonderful range of nurseries brining their wares, and there will be talks by the nurserymen at intervals. Entry is £9, which includes entry to the Garden.

Boot Sale: Now the weather is changing, it’s time for the monthly indoor Boot Sales in the Village Hall. The first one will be on Sunday 8th October – please call Marie Edwards (01797 253264) to book a table.

Messy Church: All ages are welcome to Messy Church on Sunday at 4pm in St Mary’s. There will be lots of different activities to enjoy, including crafts, dram, singing and games, all based on the Bible theme of The Sower.

Shortmat Bowls: Autumn is upon us, and Shortmat Bowls has restarted in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesday at 2pm.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Hist & Lit: The return of old favourites to the calendar makes the shorter days worthwhile - Northiam and District Historical and Literary society opens the 2017/18 season of talks with the History of Gatwick by David Harrison on Tuesday 10th October at 7.30 pm in the Village Hall, and the meeting will also be the AGM. Non-members £3, members free. As membership is just £6.50, why not take the plunge and join? Just ask someone on the night.

Footpath Walk: Meet in the surgery car park at 9.30am on Wednesday to join the Footpath Group for an 8 mile walk from Woodchurch village green. There will be a short break for a pub lunch.

Concert: Gil Jetley is coming from Italy for a master class and concert in London and then down to Sandhurst for the final 2017 R.B.Davis memorial recital in aid of Hospice in the Weald at 3pm on Wednesday October 11th. He will be playing Bach Busoni Chaconnee, Schumann Kinderszenen, Chopin Ballade no 4, Mendelssohn Rondo Capriccio.

Tickets in advance only from Gillian Davis 01580 850384.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Recital: To celebrate the restoration of the fine organ in St Mary the Virgin Church, Rolvenden, there will be a recital by David Flood, Organist and Master of the Choristers at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday 13th October at 7pm. Admission is free, but donations will be welcome, and there will be local wine and cheese on offer.

Fireworks!: Northiam’s Bonfire Procession and Fireworks will be on Saturday 21st October. In the run up, it would be great to see some guys appearing through the village. Anyone who brings a guy to the Village Green on the morning of the Bonfire will get a 5th anniversary badge, and the best guy will go on top of the Bonfire. It’s a great evening for friends and family, so invite everyone round, wrap up warm and have some fun.

Church Services: 8th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Harvest Celebration, 4pm Messy Church