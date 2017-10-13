I was delighted to find a Cub meeting in full swing when I popped into the Scout Hut last Tuesday. The good news is that our Cub Pack has been restarted, and is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Horticultural Society: What a lovely idea! The Horticultural Society has shared out crocus bulbs as part Rotary International and the RHS joint campaign to plant crocuses across the country. Crocus pollen is early food for bees and beneficial insects, and the purple crocus is a symbol of Rotary’s worldwide campaign to eradicate polio, with its colour representing the purple dye used to mark the finger of a child to indicate that they have received their life saving polio vaccine. Whether it’s part of the campaign or not – get planting those crocus and make spring even jollier!

Library: I was appalled to see that East Sussex Library Service are conducting a strategic consultation regarding the future of libraries, and that they propose to withdraw the Mobile Library Service and close Northiam Library. I confess that I have only used this service occasionally, but have been looking forward to the convenience of being able to access books regularly now that I have retired. I know how valuable this service is to many people, especially those without a car. Please do try to visit the Library – next to the Parish Office and open on Thurdays 2-4pm – to see what they have to offer, and to register your support for it.

Harvest: What a wonderful display by the flower arranging team for St Mary’s Harvest Celebration! The church was bedecked with the colours and produce of autumn, and it’s always good to be reminded of our dependence on soil, seed and husbandry for our daily existence. It’s not such a pivotal moment in the village’s life anymore, but Harvest, with its old hymns and the smell of apples, is a joyous link to the past and hope for the future. Gifts were made to Family Support Work, which provides essential services to disadvantaged families in our local area.

Brickwall: Today (Friday) pupils, staff and friends of Frewen College will be celebrating the 400th anniversary of Brickwall House with a fun run in period costume, talks, displays and generalised bonhomie. Congratulations.

Recital: To celebrate the restoration of the fine organ in St Mary the Virgin Church, Rolvenden, there will be a recital by David Flood, Organist and Master of the Choristers at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday 13th October at 7pm. Admission is free, but donations will be welcome, and there will be local wine and cheese on offer.

Badminton: Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Shortmat Bowls: Shortmat Bowls has restarted in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesday at 2pm.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Over 60s: Chris and Nick Ward will speak on Free Trade at this week’s meeting of the Over 60s at 2pm in the Village Hall on Tuesday.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Fashion Show: There will be a fashion show in aid of Family Support Work (see Harvest) on Friday 20th October at Rye Community Centre. See, try and buy this season’s fashions at greatly reduced prices. Tickets £5 from 224174.

Fireworks!: Wonderful to see so many guys popping up all over the village. You have time to join in the fun and be part of Northiam’s Bonfire Procession and Fireworks on Saturday 21st October. Anyone who brings a guy to the Village Green on the morning of the Bonfire will get a 5th anniversary badge, and the best guy will go on top of the Bonfire. It’s a great evening for friends and family, so invite everyone round, wrap up warm and have some fun.

Church Services: 15th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise