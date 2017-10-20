Fireworks!: Well, the big event for us this week is our 5th Bonfire Procession & Fireworks on Saturday. Lots of people have joined in the run up by making the guys which have been popping up all over the village, which has made driving through the village more interesting – and sometimes scary! Don’t forget to bring them to the Village Green (opposite Will’s Bakery) in time to be judged at midday on Saturday.

Once again we have been grateful for enthusiastic sponsorship from Perigoes, as well as all the money raised throughout the year which allows us to charge entry of just £1.

The Procession will leave the Bonfire Field at 7.30pm, so you will get a good view anywhere along Main Street from The Muddy Duck. After the Procession has turned, follow along to the field where the lovely big Bonfire will be followed by Fireworks and live music if you would like to linger over a drink. The Rose & Crown will be manning a full bar, and there will be a Bonfire Beer Bar alongside (thank you Rother Valley Brewery).

Whatever the weather, it’s a great way to enjoy being part of this lovely village, so invite friends and family round, wrap up warm (bring a torch!) and have some fun.

Brickwall: What a privilege to join the celebrations of Brickwall House’s 400th anniversary. Mervyn Hayes gave a most informative talk about the history of the building and its land, before Mr Goodman, the Principal, welcomed everyone on behalf of the school, and declared the restored Bowling Alley open. Staff added to the gaiety by dressing in period costume and having a falcon on display reminded us of Brickwall’s earlier glory. It is difficult to remember that it is home to lively teenagers, as the school obviously takes great care of its heritage, the house and its gardens being both impressive and welcoming.

Fashion Show: There will be a fashion show in aid of Family Support Work on Friday 20th October at Rye Community Centre. See, try and buy this season’s fashions at greatly reduced prices. Tickets £5 from 224174.

Budgerigar Society: This month’s meeting of the Budgerigar Society will be in the Jenkins Room at 7pm on Monday.

Hist & Lit: The meeting of the Historical and Literary Society features Sheila Kaye-Smith, the prolific author who lived at Little Doucegrove. The speaker is Christine Hayward, and the talk starts at 7.30pm in the Village Hall on Tuesday. Visitors are welcome at £3 a meeting, although membership for the year is a mere £6.50, so you may take the opportunity to sign up.

CAB: This week, the Citizens Advice Bureau will be based at the Thursday Seniors’ Club (although it is available to all) between 10am and midday. They are very useful at knowing who to contact with a problem, if they can’t solve it themselves, So if you need a bit of help and advice, do pop along.

Flu: Well, we have been promised a bumper flu year, so do take the opportunity to get your free flu vaccination at the surgery this Thursday 2-3.30pm. If you are not entitled to a free jab, most community pharmacies are offering the service privately at about £10.

Library: Visit our Library on Thursdays and Saturdays 2-4pm. It is in the same building as the Parish Office and is currently facing closure. So support it now, before it’s too late!

St Michael’s: We always have a major fund raising Coffee Morning for the Hospice each November, and this year it will be on 4th. Linda Belton is collecting your offers of donations of books, crafts, cakes, preserves, bric-a-brac, toiletries and raffle prizes, and would also love to hear from anyone prepared to help - 01797 252984. Please make a note in the diary to make this the best one ever!

Quizzes: The nights are drawing in, so it must be Quiz time! Two to be signing up for – the WIs on 11th November (253176) and the Bonfire Society on 2nd December ((252114). Both in the Village Hall at 7.30pm and £7.50 a head, tables of 8.

Church Services: 22nd : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise