Horticultural Society: This month’s talk is by Graham Spencer who will be tackling the subject of Perennials, which should inform and inspire us. The meeting starts at 7.30pm in the Village Hall.

Badminton: Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

St Michael’s: Our major fund raising Coffee Morning for St Michael’s Hospice will be in the Village Hall on Saturday (4th). On offer, as well as coffee and cake, will be books, crafts, cakes, preserves, bric-a-brac, toiletries, Christmassy bits and bobs, a scarf stall, tombola and raffle. Donations will be very welcome, call Linda (252984). Let’s make it the best ever!

Bereavement Service: At this time of year, it is customary to remember those we have lost, with the Services of Remembrance near to 11th, and on Sunday 5th with a simple service in St Mary’s at 4pm. There will be the opportunity to light a candle as a symbol of love, remembrance and prayer for a loved one during a short service of hymns, readings and prayers. Afterwards, you are invited to stay for tea, coffee and cake. Everyone is very welcome.

Shortmat Bowls: Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesday at 2pm.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Over 60s: Kate Nash will be speaking to the Over 60s about her Travels in Education. The meeting starts at 2pm in the Village Hall on Tuesday, and will include a sale of silver jewellery.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack has been restarted, and is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at pm in Scout HQ - Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Hist & Lit: A welcome return by Geoff Hutchinson on Tuesday evening to the Historical and Literary Society to tell us all about colourful local character Mad Max Fuller. The meetings start at 7.30pm in the Village Hall and are open to all – visitors are charged £3 a visit, or you could take the opportunity to join, and enjoy a whole season of thought provoking talks.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Library: Visit our Library on Thursdays and Saturdays 2-4pm. It is in the same building as the Parish Office and is currently facing closure. So support it now, before it’s too late! Please make your views known on the proposed closure of our library, and the end of the mobile library service. This isn’t, perhaps, much on the radar for people with cars, but is a much needed and appreciated service for many people in the village. To make you views known, visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/librarystrategy, write to Nick Skelton Asst Director Communities, East Sussex County Council, D Floor, West Block, St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes BN7 1UE, 01273 482262.

Parish Council: Parish Council meetings are held once a month in the Jenkins Room. The next will be on Thursday 9th at 7pm.

Tea Dances: St Michael’s Hospice is celebrating 30 years since it was first opened. For nearly 25 years there has been a fortnightly Thursday afternoon Tea Dance which has raised thousands of pounds. Unfortunately, due to health problems the present DJ/MC is unable to continue to provide the music after this year, and they are n need of a new face. It is a voluntary position, and does not require any experience.

Anyone interested in doing this worthwhile job please contact Paul Capps 01424 812107 or paulcapps@btinternet.com

New dancers are also welcome on 1st and 3rd Thursdays afternoons from 2-4.30 pm for a mixture of Ballroom, Sequence and line dances in a friendly and warm environment in the Arthur Easton Centre (adjacent to the Hospice) admission £3 and all proceeds go directly to the hospice. Or if you just want to come along and listen to the music you will be very welcome.

Quizzes: The WI’s Quiz will be in the Village Hall on 11th November at 7.30pm. Bookings should be made with Karen Hall - 01797 253176 – for tables of 8. Tickets are £7.50 a head to include a hot supper of either soup & roll, or jacket potato with cheese and beans. Bring your own drinks.

Remembrance: The Service of Remembrance will be held in St Mary’s at 10.15am on Sunday 12th November, followed by the two minutes’ silence and the laying of wreathes at the War memorial at 11am.

Messy Church: On the afternoon of 12th, Messy Church will be visiting the theme of Remembrance. All the family is welcome at 4pm in the church.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. It’s not always big stuff which makes life difficult – sometimes it’s just needing a lightbulb changing or a lift within the village. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Concert: Another first for Northiam – on 25th November there’s the chance to see a concert/one man play from the Brighton Fringe. Mike Hatchard performs the story of Bernard Halfpen - the almost invisible pianist at the Luton Skyport Hotel. As he plays his anodyne melodies, he reveals a dark past, and how he might have been a great concert pianist had fate not had other plans.

The original score reflects how Bernard overcomes an illogical fear of numbers, untimely seductions, too much education, a dabble into alcoholism, and an entirely understandable inability to cope with the pressure of piano competitions.

Always musically compelling, frequently amusing, but often deeply serious and tender. It has had some very good reviews. Tickets £10/£8 are available from 01424 465192 or on the door.

Coming soon: There will be Craft Fayres in the Village Hall on 18th (Northiam Village Hall Trust) and 25th November (Northiam Bonfire Society). The Bonfire Society’s Quiz will be on 2nd December (252114). Final Flu vaccination day – 24th.

Church Services: 5th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion, 4pm Bereavement Service