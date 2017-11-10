More Fireworks!: Frewen College staff, students and parents enjoyed a spectacular firework display from Northiam Bonfire Society last Wednesday, as a thank you from the Society for their support for the Village event. As well as a treat for the school it was a great opportunity for people who worked on the night to enjoy a display.

Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony

(253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Quiz: The WI’s Quiz will be in the Village Hall on Saturday 11th November at 7.30pm. Bookings should be made with Karen Hall - 01797 253176 – for tables of 8. Tickets are £7.50 a head to include a hot supper of either soup & roll, or jacket potato with cheese and beans. Bring your own drinks.

Remembrance: The Service of Remembrance will be held in St Mary’s at 10.15am on Sunday 12th November, followed by the two minutes’ silence and the laying of wreaths at the War memorial at 11am.

Messy Church: On the afternoon of 12th, Messy Church will be visiting the theme of Remembrance. All the family is welcome at 4pm in the church.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Footpath Walk: If you fancy a Wander in Wittersham, meet the Footpath Group in the surgery car park at 9.30am on Wednesday for a 5½ mile walk from Wittersham Church ending with a pub lunch. What better way to enjoy the pleasures of an autumn day?

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. It’s not always big stuff which makes life difficult – sometimes it’s just needing a lightbulb changing or a lift within the village. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Concert: On 25th November there’s the chance to see a concert/one man play from the Brighton Fringe. Mike Hatchard performs the story of Bernard Halfpen - the almost invisible pianist at the Luton Skyport Hotel. As he plays his anodyne melodies, he reveals a dark past, and how he might have been a great concert pianist had fate not had other plans.

The original score reflects how Bernard overcomes an illogical fear of numbers, untimely seductions, too much education, a dabble into alcoholism, and an entirely understandable inability to cope with the pressure of piano competitions.

Always musically compelling, frequently amusing, but often deeply serious and tender. It has had some very good reviews. Tickets £10/£8 are available from 01424 465192 or on the door.

Coming soon: There will be Craft Fayres in the Village Hall on 18th (Northiam Village Hall Trust) and 25th November (Northiam Bonfire Society). The Bonfire Society’s Quiz will be on 2nd December (252114). Final Flu vaccination day – 24th.

Church Services: 12th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.15am Remembrance Service, 11am War Memorial, 4pm Messy Church