Dance Club: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Badminton: Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

Christmas Fayre: Two chances to find that bargain on Saturday – Northiam Village Hall Trust’s Fayre will be open from 10-2 with stalls and freshly cooked food. Free entry. At the same time (but you can easily manage both!) in Beckley Village Hall, there will be fun for the family with children’s craft tables, face-painting, teddy tombola, craft, Christmassy food and the 50p entry buys an entry into the cake raffle.

Heritage Tour: If you are interested in the history of the oldest building in the village (well, parts of it!!) there will be conducted tours of St Mary’s Church at 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday 19th November. Refreshments will be served.

Shortmat Bowls: Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesday at 2pm.

Line Dancing: On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Cubs: What a treat to see the Cubs and Scouts (and a Brownie) at the Remembrance Service – Scouting and Guiding is such a great movement for young people. Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at 6pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Library: If, like me, you have been a bit fazed by the ESCC link to try to save our library, you will be pleased to know that there is now a petition to sign in our Library. Please pop in Thursdays and Saturdays 2-4pm to sign the petition and perhaps take out a couple of books. If you haven’t found it yet, it’s in the same building as the Parish Office.

Flu: The final flu vaccination day is Friday 24th, 2-3.30pm. No appointment is necessary, and it might be the most important thing you do this year!

Craft Fayre: The Bonfire Society’s Craft Fayre for Christmas is on Saturday 25th November 10-2 in the Village Hall, and will include Jeff & Alex popular pop-up garden boutique.

Concert: On 25th November there’s the chance to see a concert/one man play from the Brighton Fringe. Mike Hatchard performs the story of Bernard Halfpen - the almost invisible pianist at the Luton Skyport Hotel. As he plays his anodyne melodies, he reveals a dark past, and how he might have been a great concert pianist had fate not had other plans.

The original score reflects how Bernard overcomes an illogical fear of numbers, untimely seductions, too much education, a dabble into alcoholism, and an entirely understandable inability to cope with the pressure of piano competitions.

Always musically compelling, frequently amusing, but often deeply serious and tender. It has had some very good reviews. Tickets £10/£8 are available from 01424 465192 or on the door.

Quiz: The Bonfire Society’s Quiz will be on 2nd December in the Village hall. Please call Judith on 252114 to book a place for your team of 8. £7.50 a head, wine on the table, ploughmans in the interval, Barbara’s raffle and Pete’s fiendish questions – what better way to start the Christmas festivities?

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. It’s not always big stuff which makes life difficult – sometimes it’s just needing a lightbulb changing or a lift within the village. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 19th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise.