Christmas Crafts: Northiam Bonfire Society’s Craft Fayre on Saturday will be open from 10-2 with stalls, tombola, cakes and the famous bacon butties. Free parking and entry. Jeff and Alex will be bringing their pop-up garden boutique into the car park, and there will be lots of present-solving ideas from them and other stall holders.

Concert: On Saturday evening 8pm, there’s the chance to see Mike Hatchard’s concert/one man play from the Brighton Fringe. It’s the story of Bernard Halfpen - the almost invisible pianist at the Luton Skyport Hotel. As he plays his anodyne melodies, he reveals a dark past, and how he might have been a great concert pianist had fate not had other plans.

The original score reflects how Bernard overcomes an illogical fear of numbers, untimely seductions, too much education, a dabble into alcoholism, and an entirely understandable inability to cope with the pressure of piano competitions.

Always musically compelling, frequently amusing, but often deeply serious and tender, it has had some very good reviews. Tickets £10/£8 are available from 01424 465192 or on the door.

Boot Sale: This month’s indoor Boot Sale will be held in the Village Hall on Sunday, 9-11.30am. Call Marie (01797 253264) if you would like to book a table.

Footpath Walk: The Footpath Group will be Heading North to Readers Bridge on Sunday, leaving the surgery car park at 12.45pm to start at K&ESR station in Tenterden at 1.15pm. The walk is 5miles.

Coffee Morning: The monthly coffee morning in the Village Hall is this Friday. 9.30-11.30.

Flu: The final flu vaccination day is Friday 24th, 2-3.30pm. No appointment is necessary, and it might be the most important thing you do this year!

Quiz: The Bonfire Society’s Quiz will be on 2nd December in the Village Hall. Please call Judith on 252114 to book a place for your team of 8. £7.50 a head, wine on the table, ploughmans in the interval, beer at the bar, Barbara’s raffle and Pete’s fiendish questions – what better way to start the Christmas festivities?

Sport: Our Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall on Friday evenings. Call Tony

(253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so you are welcome to just turn up.

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall on Mondays and Wednesday at 2pm.

On Tuesdays we have Line Dancing in the Village Hall at 10am. Call Helen (01797 252087) to find out more.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at 6pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Library: There is now a petition to sign to Save our Library. Please pop in Thursdays and Saturdays 2-4pm to sign the petition and perhaps take out a couple of books. If you haven’t found it yet, it’s in the same building as the Parish Office.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Northiam Nursery: Members of the Bonfire Society attended Beckley Pre-School and Northiam Nursery’s Craft Fair last week to hand over a cheque for £700, raised from the street collection at the bonfire and a donation from the Society. I greatly enjoyed a flying visit to the Nursery a couple of weeks ago, and saw what a lively place it is. Unfortunately, the laudable initiative of 15 hours of free childcare for over 3s has had grave consequences for Pre-Schools across the country, and our lovely Nursery needs all the support we can give it.

Church Services: 26th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise