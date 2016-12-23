Doctors’surgery: Peasmarsh - Due to low demand these have now been reduced to one per month which will be the first Tuesday of the month between the hours of 11.30 am and 12.30 pm. To book an appointment contact Rye Medical Centre on 01797 223333.

Crackling Telephone Lines and problems with internet in Peasmarsh: The Chair of the Parish Council (David Pankhurst) has written to BT and a copy of his letter can be viewed on the Parish Council website under Council News, and also on the Parish Council Notice Board at Brickfields. Any replies when received will also be posted on the Parish Council website and on the Parish Council Notice Board.

LOCAL BUS SERVICE: The Parish Councils of Peasmarsh, Beckley and Northiam started to fund a new 313 bus service at 9.03 from Northiam to Rye in April of this year for a trial period of six months. This time is now up and the three Parish Councils have agreed to continue to jointly fund this for a further six months. They will be monitoring the usage of this service and indeed other 313 services, and hope you will give the buses your support, as this will definitely be a case of “use it or lose it”- so keep travelling on your local bus. Incidentally, concessionary bus passes can be used on the 9.03 bus and the Parish Councils need to persuade East Sussex County Council that we do indeed need and rely on our buses both now and in the future.

Mobile Library: The next visit of the Mobile Lbrary will be on Thursday 19th January 2017.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m. Flower Arranging Group – Contact Deirdre Bull on 01797 230208

Sunday 8th January: A winter Yoga workshop Day – two sessions 10.30 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm – 3.30 pm – run by Victoria Morris from Beckley. To book a place lease contact Victoria by email vejmorris@aol.com or telephone 07747804056

Saturday 21st January: Quiz Night 7.30 pm. Entry £5.50 to include a light supper – byo drinks. Everyone welcome – you don’t have to be in a team, just come along and join one!

CHURCH SERVICES: Saturday 24th December 11.30 pm Midnight Communion Service at Beckley. Sunday 25th December 10.00 am Holy Eucharist at Peasmarsh

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.