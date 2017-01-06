Doctors’ surgery – Peasmarsh: Please note there is no surgery this month.

Crackling Telephone Lines: BT identified a number of problems with the equipment in the Peasmarsh exchange and were hoping to rectify them by the end of December. However, if you are still experiencing any problems please email the Parish Clerk at peasmarshpc@outlook.com with your name, phone number and brief details so that we can follow this up with BT.

LOCAL BUS SERVICE: The Parish Councils of Peasmarsh, Beckley and Northiam started to fund a new 313 bus service at 9.03 from Northiam to Rye in April of this year for a trial period of six months. This time is now up and the three Parish Councils have agreed to continue to jointly fund this for a further six months. If you use this service you could be of great help by making a note of any journey you take, together with the number of passengers travelling on the 313, where you boarded and alighted and the date and time of your journey. Please keep a note of all or any journeys you make between January and the middle of February, and then email the details of peasmarshpc@outlook.com. The three Parish Councils are very keen to know how well this service is being used before deciding on further funding and this information will help in any discussions we have with East Sussex County Council.

Mobil;e Library: The next visit of the Mobile Lbrary will be on Thursday 19th January 2017.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m. Flower Arranging Group – Contact Deirdre Bull on 01797 230208

Sunday 8th January: A winter Yoga workshop Day – two sessions 10.30 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm – 3.30 pm – run by Victoria Morris from Beckley. To book a place lease contact Victoria by email vejmorris@aol.com or telephone 07747804056

Sunday 15th January: There will be an exhibition of the designs by pupils at Peasmarsh Primary School for the proposed village sign in the Memorial Hall from 10.00 am-2.00 pm. Do come along as this is a great opportunity to see what our local children can do!

Saturday 21st January: Quiz Night 7.30 pm. Entry £5.50 to include a light supper – byo drinks. Everyone welcome – you don’t have to be in a team, just come along and join one!

Sunday 22nd January from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm Attic and Collectors Fair in aid of the Memorial Hall.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 8th January 2017 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. EPIPHANY 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley

ADVANCE NOTICE: Murder, Mystery and Suspense evening – a brand new “Whodunit” on Saturday 26th February at 7.30 pm. Tickets cost £10 and include a 2 course supper – BYO Drink. Contact either Sally on 01797 230359 or Hilary on 01797 230205 for tickets – book early to avoid disappointment as places are limited.

