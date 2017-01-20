Doctors’surgery: Peasmarsh. Please note there is no surgery this month.

Library: The next visit of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 19th January 2017.

The Maltings: The Parish Council has been notified that the demolition work at The Maltings is due to start on Monday 16th January and all the residents have been notified. Vehicles making deliveries to the site will be restricted as much as possible between the hours of 9.00 am and 3.00 pm but residents should take extra care crossing the road and driving in and out of The Maltings.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m. Flower Arranging Group – Contact Deirdre Bull on 01797 230208

Saturday 21st January: Quiz Night 7.30 pm. Entry £5.50 to include a light supper – byo drinks. Everyone welcome – you don’t have to be in a team, just come along and join one!

Sunday 22nd January: from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm Attic and Collectors Fair in aid of the Memorial Hall.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 22nd January 2017 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. Third Sunday after 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. Epiphany 6pm Evensong at Beckley

ADVANCE NOTICE: Murder, Mystery and Suspense evening – a brand new “Whodunit” on Saturday 26th February at 7.30 pm. Tickets cost £10 and include a 2 course supper – BYO Drink. Contact either Sally on 01797 230359 or Hilary on 01797 230205 for tickets – book early to avoid disappointment as places are limited.

Rye Area Children’s Community Choir: (Advance notice for February)

A free taster session of this new activity will be taking place in the Memorial Hall on Thursday 2nd February from 3.50 pm to 4.50 pm. All children between 7 and 11 years old who want to come along and sing are welcome and there are no auditions – just fun singing. For more information email Marian Ham at dmham128@btinternet.com.

