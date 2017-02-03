Doctor’s surgery: Peasmarsh There will be a doctor’s surgery on Tuesday 7th February between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm. To book an appointment contact Rye Medical Centre 01797 223333.

The next visit of the Mobile Lbrary will be on Thursday 9th February 2017.

The Maltings: The Amicus Horizon housing redevelopment has begun with the complete demolition and removal of the existing buildings, and is expected to take approximately eighteen months to complete. The contractors’ permitted hours are between 8.00 am and 6.00 pm Monday to Friday and 8.00 am to 1.00 pm on Saturday. Work is not permitted on Sundays, Bank and Public holidays. Please be aware that there will be heavy goods vehicles in and around The Maltings and surrounding area during these hours . Although Westridge Construction is committed to keeping the noise and disturbance to a minimum, there will inevitably be some noise and disturbance particularly during the demolition phase.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

Free Rye Area Children’s Community Choir: Thursday 2nd February and Thursday 9th from 3.50 pm to 4.50 pm. All children between 7 and 11 years old who want to come along and sing are welcome and there are no auditions just fun singing. For more information e-mail Marian Ham at dmham128@btinternet.com

Free antiques valuations: Monday 6th from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm with TV’s Clive Attrell – no obligation to sell.

Flower arranging class on Wednesday 8th February at 10.00 am. The theme is “in a goblet”. For more details contact Deirdre Bull on o1797 230208

Film Club: Friday 10th at 7.30 pm. Film is “Lady in a van” – Contact Hilary on 01797 230205 for details.

Attic and Collectors’ Fair Sunday 19th from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. Contact Trevor on 01797 230568 to book a table or for more information.

FREE ROVTE COURSE “Time to unwind: Exercise your mind” Beginning Tuesday 21st from 10.00 am to 12.15 pm and every Tuesday until March 28th. This is a socially interactive course aimed at bringing people together through the use of table-based games and activities which stimulate the mind. Everyone welcome from Rye Peasmarsh and surrounding villages. Contact Emma or Michelle by phone 01424 426683 ext, 22, text 07795231064 or e-mail eturner@fsncharity.co.uk

Murder, Mystery and Suspense evening: Saturday 25th February at 7.30 pm. A brand new “Whodunit”. Tickets cost £10 and include a 2 course supper – BYO DRINK. Contact Sally on 01797 230359 or Hilary on 01797 230205 for tickets – book early to avoid disappointment as places are limited.

TABLE TENNIS: Why not come and have some exercise in Beckley Village Hall on Thursday mornings 9.30-11.30 am? A very friendly group just play for fun, so ability is not important, and we could do with some new members! (£3 per session). Ring Jan Weston on 01797 230877.

FOOTBALL TRAINING SESSIONS: Bourne’s Sports Association will be running a 2 day soccer school for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground during half term on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th February. The cost is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Counci has negotiated a 50% reduction on this price for children from Peasmarsh.

Please note this reduced rate is only available to parents living in Peasmarsh.

For more details e-mail bournessportsassociation@gmail.com, mobile 07540934487

Visit peasmarshmh.btck.co.uk

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 5th February 2017 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. Fifth Sunday after 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.