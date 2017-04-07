Mobile Library: The next visit of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 13th April 2017 then three weeks after that.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

Rye Area Children’s Community Choir: This new activity is taking place in the Hall on Thursdays from 3.50 pm to 4.50 pm. All children between 7 and 11 years old who want to come along and sing are welcome. Cost only £4. No auditions just fun singing. Email Marian Ham at dmham128@btinternet.com for more details

Marian Ham told the Rye Observer that she is delighted with the response to the new venture and there are ten registered members. They enjoy singing together and ae learning a range of songs in unison and in harmony.

FREE ROVTE COURSE: “Time to unwind – Exercise your mind” Everyone welcome from Rye Peasmarsh and surrounding villages. Contact Emma or Michelle by phone 01424 426683 ext, 22, text 07795231064 or e-mail eturner@fsncharity.co.uk This has been postponed and is now starting on Wednesdays. Please contact Hilary on 01797 230205 to check dates and times.

ADVANCE NOTICES: The Cock Inn Peasmarsh – Friday 7th April – Quiz Night

Teams of 2 to 4 welcome - £10 per team. All money raised for the raffle on the night will be donated towards a new village play area. One child’s meal with every adult meal purchased.

Attic and Collectors’ Fair – Sunday 9th April 10 am – 2 pm

Allotment Plot available for rent – further details from Catherine Hellen Parish Clerk on 07951 668713 or email – peasmarshpc@outlook.com

Small electrical Recycling – This facility has been removed from Jempson’s car park and the nearest facility is now located at Northiam (in the car park for the surgery) and Gibbet Marsh car park in Rye.

Doorstep Cold Callers – There have been reports of door to door cold callers saying that they are collecting for local charities and when people refuse these callers have become abusive and threatening. If you feel threatened in any way, then ask them to leave – if they refuse just close the door and phone the police on 101.

Listen to children read – Peasmarsh Primary School would be delighted to hear from anyone with a skill to offer (e.g. artistic, creative, etc.) or who would just like to come along and hear children read. If you would like to help our local children develop their reading ability and confidence, then please contact Mrs. Charles on 01797 230325 for more information.

FULL DAY YOGA WORKSHOP: Saturday 8th April. Victoria Morris is holding a second Yoga Day Workshop on 8th April at Peasmarsh Memorial Hall. Further information vejmorris@aol.com, telephone 07747 804056

SPORTS SESSIONS: Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th April. Bourne’s Sports Association will be running a two-day sports school for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground during the Easter holidays. The cost is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has again negotiated a 50% reduction on the price for Peasmarsh children. More details from bournessportsassocation@gmail.com, 07540 934487 or peasmarshmh.btck.co.uk

PEASMARSH FLOWER ARRANGERS: Wednesday 12th April. Meet in the Peasmarsh Memorial Hall Committee Rooms 10.00 am-12.00 noon. More information from Deirdre Bull on 07826 or johnbull113@btinternet.com

EASTER LILIES: If you wish to remember a loved one or friend by having an arum lily in Church during Eastertide please give name(s) of those you wish to be remembered to Sue Cavilla of Whitebrook, School Lane, Peasmarsh, by Monday 3rd April. Lilies will cost £3.50 each. The names will be read out during the 10.00 am Easter Day service at each church. A warm welcome is extended to all.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 9th April 2017 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, PALM SUNDAY 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley

