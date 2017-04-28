The next visit: of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 4th May 2017 then three weeks after that.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

Peasmarsh Playspace: Please note that the April Coffee Morning will be on Saturday 29th April – not as previously advertised – and will be held at the Pavilion at the Maltings from 10.30-12 noon. WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT

New contact details for the Recreation Ground and the Pavilion – Bookings and Enquiries 01797 230045 Email sammieannrichards@gmail.com

OTHER FUTURE EVENTS: Help for Heroes Fundraising: Learn to Dance Bilboa Sunday 7th May from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Arranged by Leah Athol-Murray and Sussex Shuttle – email Leahatholmurray@aol.com or phone 07710279784 or visit peasmarshmh.btck.co.uk for further information

COUNCIL ELECTIONS: The Memorial Hall will serve as the polling station for the County Council Elections on 4th May.

RYE 10 ROAD RACE: THE 6TH running of this race, in aid of hall funds, is taking place on Sunday 29th May from Jempson’s car park at 10.00 am. As always VOLUNTEERS are needed. Contact David or Hilary on 01797 230205 for more information or to volunteer.

MAY DAY CONCERT & CANDLELIT SUPPER IN PEASMARSH CHURCH: The Eusebius Quartet will perform Haydn, Bartok and Schumann in a programme commencing at 6.30 pm on Monday 1st May. This will be followed by a candlelit buffet supper. There will also be a bar. Tickets: Concert £15.00. Concert and Supper £30.00 available from:

Lawrence Wood, Paddock House, Main Street 01797 230489 l.wood156@btinternet.com or Jennifer Als, Millwood, Mackerel Hill 01797 230324 jals@millwood324.fsnetco.uk

Brochures with further details and booking forms can be found in the church.

MONDAY 1ST MAY Candlelit Concert Peasmarsh 6.30 pm

Sunday 7th May 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh

Jempson’s: have asked me to publicise their Charity Boot Fairs in the Peasmarsh Car Park. All sales of pitch proceeds are donated to local good causes. Please note the following dates:

1st May – Rye & District Community Transport

29th May – Rother Responders

28th August – Rye Day Centre

You can buy a hard-standing pitch on the day for £5 and gates open at 7.00 am. The Superstore, Express Convenience store and Petrol Station will be open throughout these days. There is plenty of free parking and the whole family are always very welcome. Get there early for the best spots!

