REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

OTHER FUTURE EVENTS: Help for Heroes Fundraising: Learn to Dance Bilboa Sunday 7th May from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Arranged by Leah Athol-Murray and Sussex Shuttle – email Leahatholmurray@aol.com or phone 07710279784 or visit peasmarshmh.btck.co.uk for further information

RYE 10 ROAD RACE: THE 6TH running of this race, in aid of hall funds, is taking place on Sunday 29th May from Jempson’s car park at 10.00 am. As always VOLUNTEERS are needed. Contact David or Hilary on 01797 230205 for more information or to volunteer.

Church Services: Sunday 7th May 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh

Jempson’s: have asked me to publicise their Charity Boot Fairs in the Peasmarsh Car Park. All sales of pitch proceeds are donated to local good causes. Please note the following dates: 29th May – Rother Responders, 28th August – Rye Day Centre.

You can buy a hard-standing pitch on the day for £5 and gates open at 7.00 am. The Superstore, Express Convenience store and Petrol Station will be open throughout these days. There is plenty of free parking and the whole family are always very welcome. Get there early for the best spots!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.