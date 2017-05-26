Don’t forget to vote: your polling station is at the memorial hall Thursday 8th June – general election

Mobile Library: The next visit of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 15th JUNE 2017 then three weeks after that.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

FREE ROVTE COURSE: Continuing Healthy Cooking Course for adults. 26th May. Contact Tracy or Michelle on 01424 426683 Ext. 22, text 07795231064 or email tnoble@fsncharity.co.uk

FUTURE EVENTS

SPORTS SESSIONS: Bourne’s Sports Association will b running a 2 day sports school for 5-13 boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground during the Spring Bank holiday on Wednesday 31st May and Thursday 1st June. The cost is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has again negotiated a 50% reduction for children who live in Peasmarsh. For more details email bournessportsassociation@gmail.com – mobile 07540934487 or visit peasmarshmh.btck.co.uk

RYE 10 ROAD RACE: THE 6TH running of this race, in aid of hall funds, is taking place on Sunday 28th May from Jempson’s car park at 10.00 am. As always VOLUNTEERS are needed. Contact David or Hilary on 01797 230205 for more information or to volunteer.

PEASMARSH FLOWER FESTIVAL: at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Church Lane, Peasmarsh 27th-29th May 10 am – 6 pm. Peasmarsh Ladies Choir Concert Saturday 27th at 7.00 pm. Holy Communion Service on Sunday 28th at 10.00 am. East Surrey Morris Men on Sunday 28th at 11.15 am. Benefice Evensong at 6.00 pm

Jempson’s have asked me to publicise their Charity Boot Fairs in the Peasmarsh Car Park. All sales of pitch proceeds are donated to local good causes. Please note the following dates: 29th May – Rother Responders. 28th August – Rye Day Centre.

You can buy a hard-standing pitch on the day for £5 and gates open at 7.00 am. The Superstore, Express Convenience store and Petrol Station will be open throughout these days. There is plenty of free parking and the whole family are always very welcome. Get there early for the best spots!

Advance Notices for June

Friday 9th –Summer Lunch: Following on from their successful Afternoon Tea, the students from Sussex College Hastings will be returning to prepare a two-course summer buffet lunch. Contact Hilary on 01797 230205 to book a place if you’d like to support the students as part of their college training – early booking advised as places are limited

Thursday 22nd June: Sunday 25th – Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival. Now booking peasmarshboxoffice@gmail.com or Strawberry Hole, Ewhurst Lane, Northiam, TN32 6HJ. Brochures/booking forms in the church

CHURCH SERVICES; Saturday 27th May 7.00 pm PEASMARSH LADIES CHOIR CONCERT. Sunday 28th May 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh. 6.00 pm Benefice Evensong, Peasmarsh

