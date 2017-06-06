DON’T FORGET TO VOTE – YOUR POLLING STATION IS AT THE MEMORIAL HALL

THURSDAY 8TH JUNE – GENERAL ELECTION

The next visit of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 15th JUNE 2017 then three weeks after that.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL:

Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only)

Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693

Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only)

Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only)

Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

Jempson’s have asked me to publicise their Charity Boot Fairs in the Peasmarsh Car Park. All sales of pitch proceeds are donated to local good causes. Please note the following dates:

28th August – Rye Day Centre.

You can buy a hard-standing pitch on the day for £5 and gates open at 7.00 am. The Superstore, Express Convenience store and Petrol Station will be open throughout these days. There is plenty of free parking and the whole family are always very welcome. Get there early for the best spots!

Advance Notices

Friday 9th –Summer Lunch - Following on from their successful Afternoon Tea, the students from Sussex College Hastings will be returning to prepare a two-course summer buffet lunch. Contact Hilary on 01797 230205 to book a place if you’d like to support the students as part of their college training – early booking advised as places are limited

Sunday 11th June 11 am to 5 pm – HALL OF CRAFTS

Thursday 22nd June – Sunday 25th – Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival

Now booking peasmarshboxoffice@gmail.com or Strawberry Hole, Ewhurst Lane, Northiam, TN32 6HJ. Brochures/booking forms in the church

CHURCH SERVICES:

Saturday 3RD June 11.45 am Visiting bell ringers, Beckley

2.00 pm Visiting bell ringers, Peasmarsh

Sunday 4th June 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley

WHIT SUNDAY 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh

