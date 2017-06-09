Mobile Lbrary: The next visit of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 15th JUNE 2017 then three weeks after that.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m. Flower arranging – Wednesday 14th June 10.00 am- 12.00 noon. Details from Deirdre Bull on 01797 230208

Film Club: Friday 9th June 7.30 pm. Life is Beautiful – an Italian film with English sub-titles. Members only admitted. This is the last film of the present season - the next season starts in September using the new sound system. Contact Hilary on 01797 230205 about membership (only £20) and the new season of 10 films.

Friday 9th –Summer Lunch: Following on from their successful Afternoon Tea, the students from Sussex College Hastings will be returning to prepare a two-course summer buffet lunch. Contact Hilary on 01797 230205 to book a place if you’d like to support the students as part of their college training – early booking advised as places are limited

Sunday 11th June: 11 am to 5 pm – HALL OF CRAFTS

Thursday 22nd June – Sunday 25th: Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival. Now booking peasmarshboxoffice@gmail.com or Strawberry Hole, Ewhurst Lane, Northiam, TN32 6HJ. Brochures/booking forms in the church

Sing for Fun Summer Concert: our favourite songs with Rye Area Children’s Community Choir

Saturday 1st July: at 3.00 pm Entry £5.00 Children free including refreshments. In aid of Action for Children UK

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 11th June 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. TRINITY SUNDAY 10.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley

