Mobile Library: The next visit of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 6th July 2017 then three weeks after that.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

Thursday 22nd June – Sunday 25th: Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival

Now booking peasmarshboxoffice@gmail.com or Strawberry Hole, Ewhurst Lane, Northiam, TN32 6HJ. Brochures/booking forms in the church

Sing for Fun Summer Concert: our favourite songs with Rye Area Children’s Community Choir

Saturday 1st July at 3.00 pm Entry £5.00 Children free including refreshments. In aid of Action for Children UK

HALL OF CRAFTS: 16TH July 11 am to 5 pm

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 18th June 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley. 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh

