The Mobile Library: WILL NOT BE COMING ON Thursday 27th July as the van is having its MOT so the next visit will be on 17th July

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only) Restarts Monday 11th September. Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am. (Tern time only) re-starts Tuesday 5th September. Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693 – No meetings after Charity Concert. Restarts Wednesday 6th September. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only) Restarts Thursday 7th September. Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only) Restarts Thursday 7th September. Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

Summer Holiday Singing Workshop: Thursday 27th July from 10.30 am to 3.45 pm £10. Contact Mrs. Ham 07947 806712 email dmham128@btinternet.com

PEASMARSH VILLAGE SIGN: SATURDAY 15TH July at 11.00 am on the green at Brickfields Main Street, Peasmarsh. There will be a short unveiling ceremony of the Village Sign which has been designed by children fromPeasmarsh Primary School. Peasmarsh residents are cordially invited.

HALL OF CRAFTS: Sunday 16TH July 11 am to 5 pm

SUMMER TRAINING: Sessions at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground – Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th July. Bourne’s Sports Association will be running 2 x 2 day sports sessions for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm during the school summer holidays. The first 2 day session will be on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th July, and the second session will take place on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th August. The cost for 4 days is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has once again negotiated a 50% reduction for children who live in Peasmarsh.

For more details email bournessportsassociation@gmail.com, mobile 07540 934487

HEARING TESTING: Thursday 13th July. East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care will be providing a no-charge mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in Peasmarsh.

The mobile unit will be in Jempson’s Car Park from 10.30 am – 3.30 pm on Thursday 13th July. It is accessible to wheelchair users.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 16th July 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh, Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10 o’clock services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the children’s ares.

