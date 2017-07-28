The Mobile Library will not be coming on Thursday 27th July as the van is having its MOT so the next visit will be on 17th August

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only) Restarts Monday 11th September. Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am. (Tern time only) re-starts Tuesday 5th September. Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693 – No meetings after Charity Concert. Restarts Wednesday 6th September. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only) Restarts Thursday 7th September. Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only) Restarts Thursday 7th September. Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

Summer Holiday Singing Workshop (No 2): Tuesday 29th August from 10.30 am to 3.45 pm £10. Contact Mrs. Ham 07947 806712 email dmham128@btinternet.com

HALL OF CRAFTS: Sunday 20th August 11 am to 5 pm

SUMMER TRAINING: Sessions at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground – Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th July. Bourne’s Sports Association will be running 2 x 2 day sports sessions for 5-13 year old boys and girls at Peasmarsh Recreation Ground from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm during the school summer holidays. The first 2 day session will be on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th July, and the second session will take place on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th August. The cost for 4 days is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has once again negotiated a 50% reduction for children who live in Peasmarsh.

For more details email bournessportsassociation@gmail.com, mobile 07540 934487

JEMPSON’S BANK HOLIDAY BOOT FAIR: Monday 28Th August

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 30th July 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Family Service at Peasmarsh. Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10 o’clock services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the children’s area.

