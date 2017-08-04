The next visit: of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 17th August

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only) Restarts Monday 11th September. Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am. (Tern time only) re-starts Tuesday 5th September. Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693 – No meetings after Charity Concert. Restarts Wednesday 6th September. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only) Restarts Thursday 7th September. Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only) Restarts Thursday 7th September. Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

HALL OF CRAFTS: Sunday 20th August 11 am to 5 pm

Summer Training Sessions: at Peamarsh Recreation Ground. The second 2 day session will be taking place on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th August. For more details email bournessportsassocation@gmail.com mobile 07540 934487

JEMPSON’S BANK HOLIDAY BOOT FAIR: – Monday 28th August In aid of Rye Day Centre. Hard-standing pitch on the day costs £5 and the proceeds from the pitches will be donated to the charity. Gates open at 7 am. There is ample parking and the whole family is welcome. The Superstore, petrol station and convenience store will be open as usual.

Summer Holiday Singing Workshop: (No 2) – Tuesday 29th August from 10.30 am to 3.45 pm £10. Contact Mrs. Ham 07947 806712 email dmham128@btinternet.com

PEASMARSH FLYING START PRE-SCHOOL: provides a safe and fun environment where children socialise, form great friendships and learn through a variety of exciting and imaginative activities. Our friendly and approachable team strive to provide the best possible standard of care and education for each child and we are committed to making sure that those with particular needs are catered for. As well as having a wealth of experience in childcare, our staff are qualified to NVQ Level 3 in Childcare, are Makaton trained and hold up-to-date paediatric first aid certificates and safe guarding certificates. Set in idyllic countryside, our Pre-School benefits from modern, purpose-built facilities including a well-equipped, light and airy classroom, beautiful outdoor all-weather play area, our own vegetable patch and access to wider school facilities including the hall, playing fields, adventure playground and Forest School.

We would be pleased to received new applications for September: Peasmarsh Flying Start Pre-School, School Lane, Peasmarsh, TN31 6UW e-mail FlyingStart@Peasmarshe-sussex.sch.uk Tel: 01797 230325 (option 3)

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 6th August 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion? at Peasmarsh, Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10 o’clock services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the children’s area.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.