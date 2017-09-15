The next visit: of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 28th September

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only), Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am. (Tern time only), Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693, Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only), Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only), Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

POTTERY CLASSES ARE STARTING ON TUESDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER: Please call Mike on 07484 277589 for details of six week course

HALL OF CRAFTS: Sunday 24th September 11 am to 5 pm

TRAVELLING TRENDS : Saturday 30th September at 7.30 pm in aid of Peasmarsh Playspace .

Tickets £6.00 Call 01797 230045 for tickets. Bargains galore – an evening of fashion and fun

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 17th September 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10 o’clock services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the children’s area.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.