Mobile Library: The next visit of the Mobile Library will be on 19th October.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only). Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am. (Tern time only). Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693. Mothers and Toddlers – Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only). Rye Area Children’s Community Choir – Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only). Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m

POTTERY CLASSES: started on Tuesday 12th September. Please call Mike on 07484 277589 for details of six week course

TRAVELLING TRENDS: Saturday 30th September at 7.30 pm in aid of Peasmarsh Playspace . Tickets £6.00 Call 01797 230045 for tickets. Bargains galore – an evening of fashion and fun

HARVEST LUNCH – Sunday 8th October: Beckley and Peasmarsh Harvest Festival – Family Service in Beckley Church at 11.00 am, Sunday 8th October, following by a hot two-course Harvest Lunch in the Church.

Lunch Tickets - £8 for adults £5 for children. For more information and to buy tickets, contact Mrs. Jennifer Als on 01797 230324 or Mrs. Gail Brooks on 01797 260484. Vegetarian meals are available if requested in advance

ATTIC AND COLLECTORS’ FAIR: Sunday 15th October 10.00 am – 2.00 pm. To book contact Trevor on 01797 230568 or e-mail events.peasmarshmh@btconnect.com

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 1st October 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh

Families with children, however small, will always receive a friendly welcome at any of our 10 o’clock services. There are activities and people on hand to keep young ones occupied in the children’s area.