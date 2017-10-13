I do apologise: for the absence of the Village Voice last week, but I was on holiday in Italy and my return flight was cancelled, so I missed the deadline.
The next visit: of the Mobile Library will be on Thursday 19th October. East Sussex County Council will be carrying out a consultation between 21st September and 14th December on the future of the library service. They are considering the closure of a number of libraries and to do away with the mobile library service altogether. If you wish to know more about their draft strategy then visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/librarystrategy
REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: Brownies – Mondays at 6.30 pm (Term time only) Jitterbugz Tuesday at 9.15 am. (Tern time only) Sing for Fun – Wednesdays at 2.00 pm – Contact Yvonne on 01797 230693
Mothers and Toddlers: Thursdays at 9.30 am (Term time only) Please note that these sessions are now being organised and run by The Peasmarsh Flying Start Pre-School. For more details contact them on 01797 230325 (option 3) or e-mail Flying_Start@Peasmarsh.esussex.sch.uk
Rye Area Children’s Community Choir: Thursday 3.50 pm (Term time only) Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 p m
FILM CLUB: Friday 13TH 7.30 pm This month’s film will be “Sully” – contact Hilary about membership on 01797 230205
Six week pottery course: which started on Monday 2nd October from 3 to 5 pm Please call Mike on 07484 277589 for details.
ATTIC AND COLLECTORS’ FAIR: Sunday 15th October 10.00 am to 2.00 pm. To book contact Trevor on 01797 230568 or e-mail events.peasmarshmh@btconnect.com
HALL OF CRAFTS: Sunday 22ND October 11 am to 5 pm
CHILDREN’S SPORTS SESSIONS: Bourne’s Sports Association will be running sports training sessions for 5-13 year old boys and girls on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th October. The cost is £30 per child and Peasmarsh Parish Council has again negotiated a 50% reduction on this price for children from Peasmarsh. Please note that this reduced rate is only available to parents living in Peasmarsh. For more details e-mail bournessportsassocation@gmail.com or visit peasmarshmh.btck.co.uk to download an application form
QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday 28th October at 7.30 pm = £6 (includes light supper) Teams of no more than eight. Advance booking is advised. Contact Jenny on 01797 230324
CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 15th October, 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 11.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh
